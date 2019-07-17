Supplies needed vary based on course. A list of course with required supplies are included here:
9th grade English
•One 1-inch 3 ring binder.
•3 packs college rule loose-leaf paper.
•blue or black pens.
•Highlighters.
•2 college rule spiral notebooks.
10th-12th grade Language Arts
•One 1-inch 3 ring binder.
•College rule loose-leaf paper.
•Blue or black pens.
•#2 pencils.
AP Literature/ AP Language
•Loose leaf college rule paper.
•Post-It Notes.
•Black and blue ink pens.
•Highlighters (at least 3 different colors.)
Physical Science
•Pencils.
•Black or blue pens.
•One 1-2 inch 3 ring binder.
•Notebook paper.
•Note cards.
•Scientific calculator (TI-30XIIS.)
Environmental Science
•One 1 1/2 ringed binder.
•Five dividers.
•Notebook paper.
•Highlighters.
•Colored pencils.
•Graphing paper.
•Pens (blue or black) and pencils.
Biology/ PAP Biology/ AP Biology
•Glue sticks (4 per nine weeks.)
•Pens and pencils.
•Colored pencils or highlighters.
•8 1/2 x 11 inch spiral notebook with at least 150 pages (the ones with plastic covers that are durable and last the entire year.)
•Graph paper.
Algebra 1
•Composition notebook- college ruled.
Physics
•Calculator TI83 or above.
•Single subject notebook (8 1/2 x 11 inches.)
Chemistry/ PAP Chemistry/ Physics
•1500-200 page spiral notebook with pockets (8 1/2 x 11 inches.)
•3 glue sticks per nine weeks.
•Highlighters.
•Colored pencils.
•Graphing paper.
•Loose notebook paper.
•Pens (blue or black only.)
•Pencils.
•Scientific calculator.
AP US History
•College ruled paper.
•One 2-inch 3 ring binder.
•#2 pencils.
•Pens (blue or black ink.)
•4 GB flash drive minimum.
•Book cover.
9th-12th Grade Social Studies
•One 2-inch 3 ring binder.
•Pens (blue or black)
•Pencils.
•Colored pencils.
•Highlighters.
•Paper.
•Composition notebook/ journal (Composition notebook per teacher request.)
U.S. History/ Street Law
•One 2-inch 3 ring binder.
•College ruled paper.
•#2 pencils.
•Pens (blue or black ink.)
9th-12th Grade Math
•One 1-inch 3 ring binder.
•Notebook paper.
•Graph paper.
•Pencils.
•Colored pencils.
•A calculator (TI 84 Plus edition )
Geometry
•One 2-3 inch binder.
•Compass (Metal with lead.)
•Protractor with ruler.
•2 packages of college rule paper.
•1 package of graph paper.
•Pencils.
•Colored pens/ pencils.
•4 divider tabs.
•A calculator (TI 84 Plus edition.)
All Choir Classes
•Pencils.
Oral Communications
•Pocket folder with brads or 3 ring binder with pockets.
•Loose leaf paper.
•Blue or black ink pen.
ELA Drama
•3 ring binder with pockets.
•Loose leaf paper.
•Pencil.
•Blue or black ink pens.
Band
•One 1 1/2 inch 3 ring binder.
•#2 pencils.
Spanish (Supplies are optional)
•Pens (blue or black) or pencils.
•8 1/2 x 11 inch Five Star spiral notebook.
•Colored pencils.
•Glue sticks.
Art I, II, III, IV
•Spiral bound sketchpad.
•Plastic storage box or shoe box with led.
•Artist brush set of 5 pieces.
•12 inch rules.
•Sturdy pair of scissors.
•1 package of cap erasers.
•A set of ultra fine low odor markers (assorted colors.)
•An inexpensive watercolor set.
Competitive Drama I, II, and III
•One 8 1/2 x 11 inch black binder (Office Depot.)
•One regular binder any size.
•Loose leaf paper.
Concurrent U.S. History
•Black or blue pens.
Students will be allowed to do assignments digitally or on paper.
Resource English or Science
•One 1 inch 3 ring binder with dividers per class.
•College rule loose leaf paper.
•Pens (blue or black.)
•One box of facial tissues.
•One bottle of Germ-X.
Acctg/ Hospitality/ Tvl & Tourism/ Intl Tvl/ Mgmt
•One 2-inch 3 ring binder with 3 dividers.
•A package of college rule loose leaf notebook paper.
•Pencils/ Pens (black or blue only.)
•Calculator.
• A box of facial tissues.
•Additional supplies may be required by individual teachers.
••Students may rent a calculator from the High School office for $30. If lost/ broken will be required to pay $139 replacement cost.