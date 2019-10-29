The Bauxite Volunteer Fire Department will be rolling out its trucks for safe Halloween fun.
Truck-or-Treat will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, or until the department runs out of treats, said volunteer Jan Holmes.
The department's trucks will be on display for the trick-or-treaters to check out while they collect candy.
Holmes said anyone who wants to can set up a trunk to hand out candy in the Bauxite City Hall parking lot, but they cannot block the trucks or police department. Holmes said anyone participating can send them a message on the Bauxite Fire Department Facebook page.
The firefighters will dress in their turnouts. Holmes, who is both a firefighter and EMT, will be in her EMT uniform.
Holmes said the department decided to host the event to ensure there is a safe place for children to get candy. It will also help children understand they can trust firefighters if they need help and know the department is a place to find help.
The department recently purchased a used truck and Holmes hopes it will be ready to show off to the community. She said the department is very proud of it.
The department is accepting candy donations for the event. Anyone interested in donating can contact Bauxite City Hall, any Bauxite firefighter or call Holmes at 501-607-2749.
Holmes wants this to be a community event and encourages people to come out and enjoy a safe time on Halloween.