A Bauxite Junior was awarded the rank of second lieutenant for the Civil Air Patrol 42nd Composite Squad at the Arkansas Wing Headquarters on Tuesday.
The promotion is also the Billy Mitchell Award. He said with his rank he will be able to enlist in the U.S. Air Force as an E-3 airman first class, taking part in CAP also helps his chances of getting into a flight school or college with scholarships. It also gives him an advantage for the Air Force Academy.
Looking back when Lucier joined CAP in October 2016, he never believed he would be able to make it to second lieutenant.
"It means whatever I set my mind to I can definitely do it," he said.
The highest rank in CAP is a cadet colonel, which is the Spaatz Award.
When Lucier joined CAP, which he described as a cadet-oriented volunteer program that is the auxiliary for the Air Force, he was not comfortable speaking in front of others. Since joining, he has learned how to communicate and about leadership. He has also learned to be open to give back to the community. They learn leadership and respect.
"They focus on four main core values of integrity, volunteer service, excellence and respect," he said.
CAP does ground team searches and flights. Lucier said during flooding last year, CAP members flew above and took photos for the Army National Guard.
To earn the rank of second lieutenant, Lucier had to complete a physical test, an aerospace test and a leadership test. He had to read leadership and aerospace books. He also had to go before a board for review to determine if he was ready for the new responsibility that comes with advancement in rank.
Before the testing, he had to take part in a weeklong encampment where he lived like he was in the military. He had done two of those, one as participant and once as a staff sergeant. He plans to do another encampment as a flight commander.
Now that he has achieved second lieutenant, Lucier is eligible to hold positions such as flight commander and deputy commander.
Lucier gets to fly aircraft, has met generals and gets to work with model rocketry. He feels he has learned quite a bit in the program.
Lucier plans to join the Air Force. He wants to either join the Air Force ROTC or go to the Air Force Academy. He said both programs look for programs similar to CAP when they consider candidates. He added it shows candidates have chosen to focus on leadership and chosen to challenge themselves to grow.
Lucier sees CAP as not only a good place to learn, but a good place to fail because the leaders help the cadets learn how to think how to keep rolling and move past failure.
CAP has given Lucier the chance to fly a variety of crafts from a cargo craft to helicopters. He was able to sit in the cockpit of a fighter jet.
Lucier credits his success to many people who supported him, including his mother, Cheryl Lucier-Tullos.
He is grateful for his Benton Football Club Coach Mike Magness, who he said showed him what is like to be stern and care for those he works with.
He also credits Steve Morill, his young men's teacher at church and former Scout leader; Kyle Lutgen and Chip James, both of CAP; and Tommy Britt, his Bauxite High School soccer coach.
Along with CAP, Lucier participates in the Benton Football Club, Bauxite High School Soccer, takes part in youth activities and youth choir at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, runs cross country, plays trumpet in the school band and is one of the founding members of the Saline County Interact Club.
He was able to take part in FBI Future Agents Training at the Little Rock FBI office.
He would recommend other students get involved with CAP. They can join starting at age 12 or older, up to 21.
"It is definitely a good program," he said.