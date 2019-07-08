Bauxite wrestling will hold camps for first- through sixth-grade students and seventh- through 12th-grade students that are open to the public.
Both camps will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Harrell Gymnasium on the campus of Bauxite High School with a break for lunch.
Participants should bring lunch or parents should take them to get lunch during the break.
The first- through sixth-grade camp will be held July 16 and 17, and the July 18 and 19 camp will be for seventh- through 12th-grade participants.
Bauxite wrestling coach Gary Morrison said the camps are "to promote and improve the quality of wrestling."
The camps will be led by Arkansas Baptist wrestling coach Roosevelt Hadley and Arkansas School for the Blind coach Dexter Carter.
Morrison said the camp will cover skills and drills.
He added students do not need previous wrestling experience to attend either camp.
Participants in the camps should wear shorts, T-shirts and either socks or wrestling shoes. Morrison said they do not have to purchase wrestling shoes for the camp.
Students can bring any wrestling protective gear they own.
Morrison feels that wrestling camps will benefit those who choose to take part.
"It teaches self control and discipline," he said, adding it is a great workout for the body.
This is the first year for Bauxite to put on the camps, but Morrison plans to offer them yearly.
Students will get the chance to wrestle each other during the camps.
"I hope they come out with a respect or love for the sport," Morrison said.
Water fountains will be available, but Morrison still encourages participants to bring something to drink. He said they need to stay hydrated and get plenty of sleep during the camps.
Each group will be limited to 40 students.
The cost for each camp is $70. Checks should be made out to Bauxite Schools.
Anyone wishing to sign up can text Morrison at 501-350-3401, and he will send them the flyer with the registration form.