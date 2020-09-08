The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its popular Bingo event, set for 6 p.m. Sept. 25, at the Benton Event Center.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
"We are excited," said Director of Events Amy McCormick. "It has been a long time since we have been able to have an event."
McCormick said the Chamber is taking every precaution to ensure everyone who attends is safe during the pandemic. The organizers are following all Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for events.
McCormick feels people in the community are ready for events as long as they are safe.
Due to the Event Center being limited to 66-percent capacity, tickets for Bingo will be limited.
Players will be assigned seats as they arrive. Groups who attend together will be socially distanced from other groups.
High traffic areas, such as restrooms, will be cleaned throughout the event.
Movement will be limited for attendees and volunteers.
All players and volunteers will be required to wear face coverings, except the Bingo caller and emcee.
There will be a cash bar and limited concessions available for purchase.
McCormick said the Chamber is restructuring the way it sells extra cards and the bonus games to minimize interaction.
Games one through 16 will be part of admission. Games 17 through 20 will be bonus games offering the highest prizes and will cost extra.
All prizes will be cash with the amounts increasing as the game goes on.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Tickets for the raffle will be $2 each or 10 for $10.
Steve Jordan, facilities manager for the Benton Event Center, will call the games. Chamber President and CEO Gary James will serve as emcee.
The presenting sponsor for the event is McLarty Nissan of Benton.
Other sponsors are Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union, Bank OZK, Campbell Dealership, McFarland Eye Care, Pear Tree Wealth Management, Riverside Grocery and Catering, Roberson & Associates Insurance, The Greens at Longhills, The Saline Courier, Amberwood Health and Rehabilitation, Hurricane Creek Federal Credit Union, The Lakes at Hurricane Creek, Monarch Dental, Rib Crib and DJ Motley State Farm.
Due to state law, participants must be 18 or older to attend.
Admission will be $20 in advance. Admission can be purchased at the Chamber or by calling the Chamber at 501-860-7002.
Tickets go on sale Thursday.
McCormick said the Chamber wants to hold a safe, fun event for the community.