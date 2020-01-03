The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards luncheon at noon Jan. 17 at the Benton Event Center.
"It's a great way to honor people who dedicated their time to the community and to give back to Saline County," said Director of Events Amy McCormick.
The free event is sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust.
Riverside Grocery and Catering will cater the meal.
The Chamber has been hosting the awards luncheons for five to six years since it chose to refocus its annual banquet on a nationally known speaker.
McCormick said the change also allows the luncheon to focus on the awards and recognizing the outgoing Chamber board members. There will be seven awards given, including Ambassador of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Community Service.
This will be the Chamber's first event of the year and the first with Rick Bellinger as board president. Bellinger is expected to speak, as well as, Scott White of Farmer's Bank & Trust.
McCormick said the luncheon is a great networking opportunity for both Chamber members and nonmembers.
"(The luncheon) is a great way to reconnect with existing contacts and make contacts for the new year," she said.
This year's annual banquet will be March 10 at the Benton Event Center. ABC News' Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee will be the speaker.
Tables for the banquet are $750 for 10 or tickets are $80 each.
While there is no cost to attend the luncheon, the Chamber asks that those planning to take part register in advance so they can know how many people to expect. Registration is available through www.bentonchamber.com or by calling 501-860-7002.