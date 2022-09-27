The Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurant in Benton is being sued by the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Central Division.
“The EEOC is committed to protecting younger workers from unlawful harassment and workplace discrimination,” according to a statement by EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows. “Teen workers are particularly vulnerable to harassment because they may not fully understand their workplace rights and often lack the ability or self-confidence to resist unwelcome conduct.”
A news release states that the restaurant reportedly subjected female employees, including teenagers, to sexually hostile work environments that violate federal law.
The lawsuit states that since March 2021, the restaurant has engaged in unlawful employment practices at the Benton location.
These practices include a former hostess and to-go specialist being subject to unwelcome sexual harassment from another employee.
The teenage female hostess and to-go specialist was reportedly hired by the restaurant in 2020.
The general manager of the restaurant hired a then 33-year-old male as a cook around the same time.
According to court documents, in March 2021 an incident occurred where the cook followed the teen into a walk-in refrigerator and allegedly sexually assaulted her while preventing her from leaving the refrigerator. The incident reportedly lasted for more than five minutes.
A few days later, the teen and the cook worked the same shift again. The same incident allegedly occurred for a second time. The cook allegedly threatened the teen employee saying that if she told anyone of the sexual harassment he would follow her home. Another sexual assault involving cook allegedly occurred a third time in the same month when she walked into the outside shed behind the restaurant to retrieve some supplies. The cook then followed her into the shed and subjected her to “unwelcome touching.”
According to the suit, the victim did not use the employer’s anti-harassment policy at the time because she did not understand it and feared her assaulter’s threats. When the teen was hired, she was reportedly given a tablet with 20 documents to review. One of those documents being Chili’s anti-harassment policy.
According to the suit, no one from the restaurant sat down and reviewed the anti-harassment policy or any other documents with the teen aged employee.
Sometime in April 2021, the victim shared with another co-worker that she had been sexually assaulted so that they could walk together when she had to go into the walk-in refrigerator. The co-worker then reported the harassment to the shift leader. In the suit, the commission alleges that the victim was sexually assaulted again by the same employee. That same month the teen and her co-worker reported the cook’s sexually harassing behaviors to their managers. The manager allegedly responded that they already knew of the situation and had waited for the victims to report the allegations themselves. Only then was the cook removed from the workplace, however, they returned several days later. The manager of the restaurant allegedly continued to schedule the cook, the charging party and other female teens on the same shifts, according to the suit.
In May 2021, the victim’s parents went to the restaurant and reported the cook to the police. The police came to the Chili’s restaurant, interviewed the victim and then told her not to return to work. The employer’s corporate office interviewed the victim around May 2021.
The police report connected to this incident states that the parents of the victim reported the crime to the police. Benton Police officers made contact with the manager and he told officers that he had reported the situation to corporate and that it was now out of his hands. The manager also stated that he had not scheduled the victim and the alleged assaulter since the initial report.
Fearing for her own safety, the victim was forced to resign from the workplace. According to court documents, the employer told the victim and another teen that the cook needed to continue working there. It also states that the employer never appeared onsite at the restaurant to investigate the sexual harassment or for conduct interviews with employees.
A spokesperson for Brinker International, Inc, the company that owns Chili’s, released the following statement on the suit.
“We are aware of the lawsuits (one in Arkansas and another in Texas) and cannot comment on pending litigation. Brinker is committed to a culture of inclusion and making our team members and guests feel safe and welcome in each of our restaurants across the country. We have customized training programs to ensure our workplace expectations are clear, and we work hard to ensure lines of communication are open with Team Members to address any concerns.”
They were also unable to comment on whether the manager or cook are still employed with the restaurant.
A spokesperson from the EEOC said they could not comment on whether the manager or cook are still employed at Chili’s in Benton either.