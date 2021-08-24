Benton officers are currently investigating a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a motor scooter.
BNPD officers responded to Military Road in front of Sonic just after 8 p.m. Monday for a vehicle vs. Honda motor scooter accident. Upon arrival, officers discovered the driver of the motor scooter, Jeffrey Freeman, 41, of Sheridan, deceased.
The BNPD Accident Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. No charges have been filed but the investigation remains ongoing, according to the department.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.