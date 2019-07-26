One local cyclist wants to promote the sport of cycling, health a road safety with a distance ride starting and ending in Benton and traveling through back roads to Little Rock.
"It is not a race," said Keo Singkhek, organizer. "It is a friendly ride."
He plans to meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, at the Saline County Courthouse. The group will leave at 8:30 a.m. and travel back roads to Mills Park in Bryant through Alexander to the Clinton Presidential Library in Little Rock. Heading back the group will cross over to Arkansas 5 toward Salem and return to Benton.
He hopes to meet and greet with people along the way.
"We will be riding through towns using back roads with low traffic while enjoying what each city, town and community has to offer along the way," Singkhek said.
When they arrive back in Benton, Singkhek would like to find a place for the group to enjoy brunch.
He has a handful of participants from Saline County and Little Rock planning to join the ride. He does not expect a large group for this first ride.
Singkhek believes the ride will be a way to let drivers know cyclists are sharing the road. He said both motorists and cyclists have rules and laws they must follow. He wants to encourage people to share the road safely.
"I want fellow cyclists to know the rules of the road," he said.
He also wants to bridge the gap between cities and their cyclists.
Part of the inspiration for the ride was a cyclist who was recently killed in a hit-and-run accident.
He said this route is safe. He has ridden it many times. It is a designated cycling route on Google. He wants his fellow cyclists to explore the route.
Singkhek regularly rides with a group of cyclists who call themselves Laotian in Motion. He has been riding as a hobby and fitness since he was 17.
Singkhek would like to build interest and hold several more cycling events going forward.
Riders will need to bring water and anything they might need along the ride. Singkhek said they will make stops along the route as well.
Singkhek wants to see more people in the Saline County and surrounding communities get involved in cycling.
For more information about future rides, Singkhek said people can follow Loatian in Motion on Strava or Facebook or contact him at ksingkhek@gmail.com.