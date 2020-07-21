With the success of its last drive-in movie event, the city of Benton will once again play host to those looking for some big-screen entertainment.
After polling residents on what movie they would like to see, the 1996 box office hit, “Twister” was selected by residents and will be screened at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the River Center parking lot.
Starring Helen Hunt, Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes and the late Bill Paxton, the film follows a group of storm chasers as they put themselves in the path of violent tornadoes in order learn more about them and obtain data that could help meteorologists and in turn, save lives.
The second highest grossing film of 1996, the thriller beat out such classic films as “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Jurassic Park” and “Apollo 13” in the poll asking residents what movie they would most like to see at the drive-in event.
The free event is being sponsored by DJ Motley with State Farm Insurance. Concessions will be available for purchase and parking will be limited, so movie lovers are encouraged to arrive early. Audio for the movie will be played on radio station FM 87.9.
“Twister” is rated PG-13.