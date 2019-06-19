The Benton School Board reviewed updates and changes to the district-wide student handbook during a special meeting on Monday.
The changes were presented by Eric Saunders, assistant superintendent. The changes range from cleaning up language to adding proposals from the Arkansas School Board Association.
Personnel Policy Committee Chair Tamme Adams shared concerns she has received from teachers about some of the proposed changes.
Saunders plans to take the board recommendations to alter some of the changes and bring it up for review again at the July 8 meeting.
The full story can be found in the June 18 issue of the Saline Courier.