The Benton School District will resume a standard school schedule Tuesday for those students who did not choose the virtual learning option.
Prior to Sept. 8, students were divided into groups by last name so that the number of students physically attending class would be smaller and help prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.
“We’ve gotten off to a really good start for the school year,” said Benton School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton. “I think doing our schedule the way we did it by dividing the students in half and easing back into it has really paid huge dividends for us.”
Skelton said the goal was to keep the number of positive tests down and prevent people from having to quarantine.
“It was really a good thing that we did and I feel like we’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” Skelton said. “I know it has created a little bit of a challenge for some families because of childcare.”
Wednesday’s have also been “all-virtual” learning days for every student and Skelton acknowledged that he understands that has also been a challenge, as far as childcare, for both students and teachers.
“I am thankful for the Boys & Girls Clubs (of Saline County) and Chris Richey and Emmy Rogers and that staff out there for partnering with us and helping us to cover staff childcare related issues for days that their own kids weren’t going to be in school,” Skelton said.
Skelton credits the “good, strong partnerships within the community” as one of the key factors for the start of the school year being successful.
“I can’t brag enough about our staff,” Skelton said. “They faced some of the most difficult challenges they have ever faced in their years of being educators and, man, they have just stepped up and been champions for us getting back in school safely and getting our students what they need to be able to move forward in their academics and their education.”