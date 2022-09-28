At the start of Monday night's Benton City Council meeting, Mayor Tom Farmer introduced Bella Crowe, a 15-year-old Benton resident who will be traveling to Washington D.C. as part of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. Crowe will get the chance to meet with President Joe Biden to bring attention to the issues of child nutrition and healthy school meals for students.
“Bella here is flying out in the morning to Washington D.C. to meet with the president and other legislators to represent this city and Americans all over the United States to talk about nutrition,” said Farmer.
Crowe is an American Heart Association Advocate.
According to a press release from the American Heart Association, the White House is bringing together federal lawmakers, state leaders, local advocates and a variety of others for the White House conference. The conference is to be held on Wednesday.
This conference comes over 50 years since the last White House conference on nutrition, which resulted in the expansion of critical nutrition assistance and hunger safety net programs.
“Too many teens don’t have access to what they need to support their long-term physical health,” said Crowe. “I look forward to bringing my voice to Washington to ensure my peers across the country have access to options that allow them to make healthy food and activity choices that are right for them now, so that when they become adults, they will have healthy habits to last a lifetime.”
According to the press release, Crowe will represent the association’s nationwide network of patients and advocates.
“Advocates like Bella have been urging Congress to pass meaningful child nutrition reauthorization legislation, safeguard kids’ access to healthy school meals and strengthen science-based nutrition standards,” the release states.