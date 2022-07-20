Due to the recent hot weather, less than normal rainfall and forecasted triple-digit temperatures throughout the week, Benton Utilities is immediately requesting assistance from our customers. We are requesting that the following conservation tips be followed:
Energy
•Raise your thermostats two or more degrees above your normal comfort zone.
•Ceiling fans and lights should only be in use if you are occupying the room.
•Unplug unused electronics. Standby power and display lighting add up.
•Block afternoon sun with window coverings.
•Reduce heat in your kitchen by grilling outdoors.
•Hang-dry laundry if possible.
•Skip the heat-dry setting on your dishwasher.
•Increase refrigerator thermostat temperature, but do not exceed 40°F.
•Use energy-efficient light bulbs.
•Replace HVAC air filters.
Water
•Water lawns every other day. (Change sprinkler systems to manual mode if necessary.)
Even-numbered addresses; Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Odd-numbered addresses; Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
•Do not water lawns on Sundays or on days receiving rainfall.
•Do not water lawns between 9 AM and 6 PM.
•Run washing machine and dishwasher after 8 PM.
•Take shorter showers (approx. 5 minutes).
•Turn off water while brushing teeth or shaving.
We appreciate your participation and assistance. Small adjustments made by many of us will have a profound effect on our electric and water systems and help extend the use of our resources.
Please share our efforts with friends, family and neighbors through social media, and contact us with any questions. Thank you for your help!