After receiving numerous reports of overnight thefts of Christmas decorations in the White Oak Subdivision in Salem on Wednesday, the Saline County Sheriff’s Department has a arrested a Benton woman.
According to a SCSO press release, Cora Catreese Hamilton-Tonihka, 50, was arrested on Thursday at her residence.
“The suspect had specifically taken several Christmas decorations from the front porches of the victims,” the department said. “Multiple victims stated during interviews that they had video security footage of the suspect and her vehicle. Upon obtaining that footage, it was uploaded to the (SCSO) Facebook page with a public request for help in identifying the suspect.”
Hamilton-Tonihka was arrested within hours of the post thanks to help from the public. She was been charged with multiple counts of theft of property.
“During a probable cause search of the suspects residence, deputies were able to locate the stolen items which were promptly returned to the owners,” the department said.
The SCSO also thanked the public for their help and continued support.