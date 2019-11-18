Of the 363 children in Arkansas who are waiting to be adopted, 242 are age 13 and older, according to information from The Call in Arkansas.
"Teens are great kids who have been put in foster care because of their parent's choices, not theirs," The Call in Saline and Perry Counties County Coordinator Julia DesCarpentrie said.
She said the problem is so many people looking to adopt are seeking infants or young children and teens are left to languish in the system dreaming of a forever home.
DesCarpentrie said when parents welcome a teen into their home they help build that child's future by teaching them about family, study skills and more while being with the child as they achieve milestones in their lives. Children who age out of the system without ever finding that home don't get the chance to learn from a family.
She added that when a teen gets adopted, the child gets somewhere to come home to at Christmas when they grow up.
Those who are not adopted and age out have higher rates of homelessness, prison and suicide.
DesCarpentrie said many families are afraid to adopt teens because they worry about behavioral problems. She said these teens are typical and have typical teen behaviors and do the crazy things teens do. They need guidance.
"They really do long for a family," she said. "It really makes a big impact on their lives."
There are state resources out their to help adopted teens apply for and go to college with financial help.
She sees some advantages to adopting teens include no diapers or bottles and parents can interact, joke and hold real conversations with them.
The Call is an organization that recruits, trains and supports foster and adoptive families. It is a Christian organization.
"Christians should be the first in line to adopt children because we understand adoption; we have been adopted into God's family," DesCarpentrie said. " We have experienced feeling lost and been welcomed into the family of God. We received a new name as a child of God and are beneficiaries of an eternal inheritance. As adoptive families we do not 'rescue' children. We adopt because we have been rescued and understand the significance of a family."
For teens, The Call is specifically looking to recruit families who have already raised teens, have older children or no children and have the flexibility to invest in the teens.
According to DesCarpentrie, there are actually more families cleared to adopt than children needing homes, but most of them are waiting for infants.
Another huge need DesCarpentrie sees is the need for families to adopt siblings.
"Studies have shown separating siblings is more detrimental than separating children from their parents," she said.
Project Zero is a resource that partners with the Arkansas Department of Child and Family Services to take pictures of children looking for their forever homes and hold events where seeking parents can meet children available for adoption.
The Heart Wall Gallery can be viewed at www.theprojectzero.org, along with other information about adoption and events.
The Call will hold an informational meeting for those wanting to learn more about fostering, adoption or volunteering at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Vimy Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 14823 Viny Ridge Rd., Alexander. She encourages both spouses to attend.
There will be parents who have fostered and adopted older children sharing their experiences at the event.
More information can be found at www.thecallinarkansas.org, on the Facebook page for The Call in Saline and Perry Counties or by calling 501-574-2364.