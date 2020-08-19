During its regular board meeting Thursday, the Bryant School Board will discuss the Ready for Learning Fall guide.
According to the summary of the discussion, district must approve its plans by Sept. 1. The board will also vote to give Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters authority to change the guide as new guidance is issued by the state.
The board worked on the guide during its Aug. 3 work session. The guide includes how the district will deliver instruction, blended and virtual, and other aspects of the school day.
In other business, Scott Beardsley, of First Security Bank, is scheduled to present information about refinancing the school’s bonds in order to reduce the interest rate.
Charlotte Calhoun, gifted and talented coordinator, will present AP scores from the spring.
The district support plans will be presented by Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Pam Kenney and Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Dr. Angie Dischinger. These plans relate to the school improvement plans the board passed in January.
Walters will deliver the financial reports.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Bryant Junior High School cafeteria, located at 301 Hill Farm Rd.
Public attendance is encouraged and social distancing will be maintained.