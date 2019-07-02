The Bryant City Council, during a special meeting Monday, voted to redistribute Wards 1 and 2.
According to the approved ordinance, the redistributed plan "equalizes ward population and insures compliance with state statutes and equal protection requirements."
Traditionally, wards are redistributed after updated Census data is released. Officials will Metroplan, using updated population stats, suggest proposed ward boundaries, said City Attorney Josh Farmer.
"The council has the authority to make changes to that at any time," he added.
The change approved by council Monday involved two streets —Logan Ridge and Coral Circle — which are both relatively new developments, Farmer told the council.
When the development was added, Logan Ridge, even though it is located in Ward 1, was categorized by the Saline County Clerk's Office in a precinct that votes in Ward 2, Farmer said.
"That street (Logan Ridge) since its inception has voted in Ward 2," he said.
This issue came to light when a council member was looking at purchasing property in that area.
Based on 2010 Census data, about 53 people will be affected by the change, Farmer said.
Council Member Brenda Miller spoke in favor of the change, saying "this makes sense when it goes all the way to the interstate."
Alderman Lorne Gladden was the only member of the council to vote against the change.
According to state law, "within 90 days after redistricting, if 100 or more qualified electors in the city are dissatisfied with the redistricting of the city into wards, the electors may petition the circuit court."
New ward boundaries will be proposed again in 2021, once Metroplan officials receive updated Census information.
All meetings of the council are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.