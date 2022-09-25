The Bryant City Council is scheduled to consider an ordinance to consolidate its Public Safety Answering Point with Saline County during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The council held a workshop to discuss the issue, with Bryant Police Chief Carl Minden asking the city to allow the police department to keep its own dispatchers and not be part of the consolidation.
His reasons include the fact most of Bryant's calls are for police and his belief that this change would end up with more transfers. He also explained the dispatchers do more than just answer 911 calls, but they also do things such as verify warrants for officers. He said he would need to hire new positions to replace what the dispatchers do for the department if they were moved.
Saline County and Benton have already combined their 911 operations.
Bryant Fire Chief J.P. Jordan was in favor of the consolidation. He believes it will allow the department to better work with other county departments.
The city is considering the change due to recently passed legislation that allows only one PSAP per county with a population under 150,000. The city will lose $238,000 in 911 funds that it uses to partially fund its call center.
The ordinance being considered does not separate out the police department from the consolidation.
City Attorney Ashley Clancy will also present an agreement for the city of Bryant to share costs for the Saline County Jail. Also during the workshop, the council members learned it would be cheaper in the long run to pay a lump sum because if the agreement is not passed the Saline County Quorum Court will vote to charge the city per inmate per day that comes from the city.
Minden encouraged the council to pass the agreement.
Mayor Allen Scott is set to make a proclamation for the city of Bryant's 130th anniversary in October. The area was originally settled in 1828 and the township was created in 1878. It was incorporated in 1892, the proclamation reads.
The council will also:
• consider the monthly financial report and budget adjustments.
• consider a conversion budget reclass for Planning and Water/Wastewater.
• consider record destruction.
• consider ordinances for personal and real property mills.
• consider an ordinance accepting the annexation and approving services for Cypress Valley phase 2.
• consider an ordinance approving the annexation of Saratoga into Improvement District no. 108.
• consider a request for a sidewalk waiver and master transportation change for Creekside Subdivision.
• hear Stormwater project updates.
• consider amendments to the open burning ordinance.
• consider an ordinance to change the city clerk position from full-time to part-time.
• consider an ordinance to amend the police sick leave accrual policy.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Boswell Municipal Complex City Hall Court Room, 210 SW 3rd St.
All meetings are open to the public. They can be streamed on the Bryant, Arkansas YouTube Channel.