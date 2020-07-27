During its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boswell Municipal Complex City Hall Courtroom, the Bryant City Council plans to discuss park improvements using A&P funds.
City Engineer Ted Taylor and Park Director Chris Treat will present the proposals.
The first will change the request for Bishop Park Festival Electric. The council originally approved $35,000 for the project, but it will actually cost $52,562.70 to complete. The cost includes a new pad transformer and buried service.
The second request is for a change to the Bishop Park pavilion project. It was approved for $111,159.99 and needs a total of $170,209.29 to complete. Those costs include a 50-foot-by-25-foot structure with acoustical roof and a three foot elevated slab with ADA ramp.
The third request is to upgrade the bathrooms at Alcoa 40 park for $106,669.
The last is to upgrade Ashley Park to add playgroup equipment for $113,322.25 and upgrade the bathrooms for $103,410.
The council will discuss a resolution for a temporary COVID-19 time policy for employees in fire, police, dispatch, public works and animal control. It would allow them to accumulate compensatory time at the rate of one and half hours for hours worked beyond their regular work week. It would end when the state of emergency ends. The employees will have until July 1, 2021, to use the accrued time. After that time, any unused comp time exceeding 24 hours will be paid out.
The council will also:
• hear an update on Bryant Parkway Project 2.
• hear financial reports.
• discuss ordinances relating to property taxes.
• hear a petition to form Spring Hill Manor Municipal Property Owners Sewer Improvement District of Bryant, Arkansas.
• discuss a resolution to provide water to Sam's Hill Subdivision.
• discuss a variance to the flood prevention code for the Bishop Park Pavilion.
• discuss an ordinance to waive competitive bidding to purchase a compact tractor, implement and utility trailer package for the city of Bryant Fire Department.
• discuss approving a listing police vehicles for sale on Gov Deals.
• discuss selling two units to Shannon Hills Police Department.
• discuss an ordinance waiving competitive bidding for the lease of Police Vehicles from Enterprise for the city of Bryant Police Department.
Seating will be limited at the meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions.