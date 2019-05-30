Bryant firefighters responded to a house fire caused by a strong thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon.
According to Chief J.P. Jordan, the fire started when lightning struck a home on Remington Drive.
One person was home when the fire started but was able to get out of the house safely, Jordan said.
When firefighters arrived, there was "heavy fire coming from the roof being driven by the wind of the storm," he explained.
This incident was not the only report of a home being struck by lightning Wednesday.
"Minutes before that we were also dispatched to two other homes hit by lightning but ended up not being on fire," Jordan said.
Assisting Bryant firefighters were firefighters from Benton, Collegeville and Salem fire departments.
Along with assisting with the house fire, Collegeville firefighters also responded to a water rescue on Hilldale Road.