Bryant police were called to a shooting Monday just after 11:30 a.m. at the Fieldstone Apartments.
The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was treated for his gunshot but was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the Bryant Police Department.
The suspect, Tevin Turner, 31, of Bryant, was taken into custody at the Kroger store on Interstate 30 after calling 911 and turning himself in to police.
He is being charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release.