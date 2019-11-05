The Bryant Parks Department is getting ready for the 2019-20 Youth Basketball season.
"It is an opportunity for local kids to play in an organized program through the league," Athletics and Program Coordinator Chet Dycus said.
The program will be open to boys and girls kindergarten through sixth grade. Before teams are formed, players will take part in skills tests, Dycus said the tests are to help the coaches draft players to ensure teams are balanced.
Skills test for all kindergarteners and first and second grade girls will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 . First grade boys tests will be 7 p.m.
Second grade boys skills tests will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 12. Third through sixth grade girls tests will be at 7 p.m.
Third and fourth grade boys will do their skills test at 6 p.m. Nov. 14. Fifth and sixth grade boys will test at 7 p.m.
All skills tests will take place at The Center.
Children who cannot attend the skills tests can still play. The coaches just won't have their information for the draft.
All players need to sign up before their age's skills test, but no later than Nov. 15.
Dycus said the number of teams per division will depend on how many sign up. He expects anywhere from five to 10 team of seven to nine players.
The cost is $75 per player. For families with multiple children, the second child and on will be $25 each. Members of The Center will get a discount on the first child's registration.
Practices will be Mondays through Thursdays depending on what day the coaches choose. Teams will practice either at The Center or one of the local schools.
Games begin January 11th and will be on Saturdays at The Center. The season will last eight weeks of regular play with one week of playoffs. The top team in each division will get a trophy.
Before the season begins, teams will get the chance to take part in the Flight Tournament Dec. 7 and 8.
"We feel it is a great opportunity for kids to lean to play on a team," Dycus said.
Registration includes a T-shirt for the child to keep. They will use a jersey during games that belongs to Parks. Parents will need to provide shoes and shorts for their child.
Any adult who is interested in coaching can contact Dycus at parks@cityofbryant.com.
Everett Chevrolet is sponsoring the league.
"We appreciate them sponsoring the league and allowing us to have this program," Dycus said.
This league is not associated with Bryant Public Schools.
To register email Dycus, visit www.cityofbryant.com/enroll or call 501-943-0444.