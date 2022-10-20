Tuesday's Bryant School Board meeting started off with recognitions of students.
Bryant Elementary won the Salt Bowl Peanut Butter Drive by collecting a total of 4,717 jars of peanut better. Sixteen Bryant High School students were honored for completing the Arkansas Governor's School program over the summer. Two Bryant High School students are named as National Merit Semifinalists and will continue in the competition win National Merit Scholarships next spring.
The board resolution 5 percent salary increase for the 2021-2022 school year was passed. The reason for the increase could range from different scenarios, for example staff members who changed positions.
Transfer of funds from building to treasury bills was addressed by Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters.
The district is currently getting 1 percent of the interest amount from the cash in accounts. Authorized building funds can be moved into a treasury money account and will be held until the feds meet in November. A money market account will make it so that funds can be moved back and fourth. It could also accrue higher interest in six months, in which more money should be able to be moved again. $5 million would be the amount moved in six months. The motion was passed.
A motion was passed 6-0 for the nonrecurring salary payment. A $1,000 nonrecurring payment will be made Dec. 15 for employees starting work before Aug. 22. Contracted employees, excluding bus drivers who drive morning and afternoon, who do not meet 20 hours a week will received a $500 nonrecurring payment.
Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Dr. Angie Dischinger and Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Ms. Pam Kenney presented the adoption of curriculum. It was proposed that students receive more AP text books, as well as senior research projects to assist students in being better prepared for college. Dischinger and Kenney also went over the attendance data, chronic absences tracker and the data for K-5 NWEA and 6-10 NWEA.
Walters report included Bryant Public Schools being dismissed early for parent teacher conferences Thursday. Bryant Public Schools are being closed for professional development Friday.
Friday will also be Bryant High School's homecoming.
Some type of student data will now be reviewed at every school board meeting. There will also be a potential rollback on property, which is currently 2/10ths of a mil.
Personnel items were passed and will be included in an upcoming edition The Saline Courier.
The board also:
• approved property easements for a Force Main for Smith's S&S Storage, LLC and a property easement for Coral Ridge Subdivision to attach to the city's sewer.
• heard the student senate report.
• heard the financial report.
Meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.