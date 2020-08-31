The Bryant City Council approved a new attorney to take over for the outgoing city attorney.
"I am very excited to have this opportunity," said Ashley Clancy said.
She will be replacing Josh Farmer who was elected to serve as Saline County Circuit Judge. He will be seated as judge Jan. 1. He is leaving the city attorney position now so he can transition into his new role.
Clancy has lived in Bryant for 12 years. She is a graduate of Benton High School.
"Saline County has always been home," she said.
She received her Bachelor of Arts in criminology from Arkansas State University and her Juris Doctorate from the UA-Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.
She has worked for 13 years as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Pulaski County.
She believes her work as a prosecuting attorney has given her the experience needed to excel as city attorney.
Not only did it give her the needed court room experience, she said she also had to research and write briefs, which she feels will be applicable to researching and writing ordinances and resolutions for the city.
She hopes that in her new role she will be able to serve the community and help it continue to improve.
She believes Mayor Allen Scott chose her because he saw her ties to the community.
She is married to Bryant High School Offensive Line Coach Shane Clancy. They have four children, Harley, 15, twins Turner and Cash, 7, and Sawyer, 6. Harley plays volleyball for Bryant and Turner and Sawyer are both members of the Bryant Boys & Girls Clubs.
Clancy loves cheering on Bryant teams and is a member of the Hornet Touchdown Club and Bryant Elementary Parent Teacher Association.
She is actively involved in the children and youth ministries at Northside Church of Christ.
Clancy said she was always interested in law, though she originally wanted to get into employment law. Her path led her to criminal law, so she is glad to be back working with employment law along with her other duties to the city.
In her role, she will handle all prosecutorial matters for the city and advise the mayor, city council, boards, commissions and other city officials on legal matters relating to city operations and interest.
Clancy is excited to work with Farmer to transition cases and other matters to her.
Clancy said she looks forward to getting to know the mayor and city council and working with them to help achieve their goals for the city.
Scott said Clancy was one of three candidates who lived in Bryant who applied for the job.
"She struck me as the most qualified and the best fit for the job," Scott said. "I think she is going to do phenomenal."
He added she will be as good a fit as Farmer was, who he said he hates to lose.
He believes with her experience, Clancy will be able to hit the ground running.
Clancy's official first day will be Sept. 10.
"I love Bryant. I love my family and I love God," Clancy said.