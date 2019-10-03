Burlington Stores, a leading national off-price retailer, is opening a brand new store located at Alcoa Crossings Shopping Center, 20815 Interstate 30 S. Friday.
According to the news release, the store will offer brand-name merchandise for the entire family and home, all at amazing everyday low prices.
“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in Benton," Michael O' Sullivan, CEO, said. "This new location brings jobs to the community, and provides a great shopping experience for the entire family. Whether they’re looking for brand-name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week."
On Friday, the ribbon cutting is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Shoppers can begin shopping at 9 a.m. The first 500 customers will receive a Burlington Tote.
Family Fun Day will begin with the store opening at 9 a.m. and gift card giveaways, kids activities and more will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The new store is 30,493 square feet. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
This new Burlington store has hired approximately 55 associates.
To further demonstrate Burlington’s commitment within the local community, the national off-price retailer will engage in the philanthropic initiatives to celebrate the grand opening.
Burlington, through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, will donate $10,000 to a nearby school to fund the materials teachers and students need to learn and achieve in the classroom.
And throughout the year, the new store will join in the retailers’ nationwide cause marketing initiatives, such as but not limited to, the Warm Coats and Warm Hearts Coat Drive, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and support of AdoptAClassroom.org.
Burlington is a caring member of the communities where it has stores. Since 2011, the retailer has raised more than $53 million dollars for national causes with local impact including, but not limited to, support for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and AdoptAClassroom.org.
It has donated more than 2.2 million coats through its Annual Warm Coats & Warm Hearts Coat Drive since its inception in 2012
Trucks will arrive weekly to deliver fresh new merchandise
Burlington carries over 5,000 brands at up to 60 percent off other retailer’s prices every day.