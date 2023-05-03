BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets were on a five-game win streak until meeting up with the 6A Central Conference top squad Cabot Panthers this past Friday at Hornet Field. The Panthers held the Hornets to just two hits in a 4-0 victory to snap Bryant’s streak, while the Panthers won their fourth in a row improving to 11-1 in the Central, 17-5 overall. The Hornets move to 8-4 in league play, 16-6 overall, good for third in the conference behind Cabot and Conway (10-2). Catholic is on the Hornets heels at 7-5 in the Central.
It was Cabot junior UCA commit Aden Velasquez holding the Hornets down on Friday, giving up just those two hits while walking five and striking out seven in five innings for the win. Panther senior Beau Ford pitched two innings of scoreless and hitless relief, walking two with two strikeouts to preserve the shutout.
Cabot did most of its damage in the top of the second inning off of Bryant junior starter Gideon Motes as he walked the first man he faced in the frame. A sacrifice bunt and strikeout ensued, but a two-out RBI single gave the Panthers the 1-0 lead, with two straight singles putting Cabot up 3-0 after two.
Other than the first and fourth innings, the Hornets had at least one runner on in the others, but could not take advantage of seven total walks issued. Cabot scored its final run on an RBI double, again with two outs, in the top of the seventh.
Other than the one tough second stanza, Motes was good giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks, striking out five in five innings for the loss.
Sophomores Ron Rico Simmons and Hudson Thomason had the only Hornet hits.
Bryant played North Little Rock (5-7) Tuesday on the road and wrap the Central season Friday hosting Conway.