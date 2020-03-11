In an evening of laughter and honesty, ABC News Chief Meteorologist and author Ginger Zee captivated the crowd as the keynote speaker at the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce banquet Tuesday night.
Zee, the first female chief meteorologist at a network, shared her life’s journey including frank and honest thoughts concerning mental health and her own struggles with depression and thoughts of suicide.
“What I’ve noticed as I went along in my career,” Zee said. “There was Ginger in a natural disaster and then there was Ginger as a natural disaster.”
Science captivated Zee early in her life, but it was a summer spent on Lake Michigan where she “fell in love” with weather. Later, a devastating tornado outbreak in her hometown solidified her desire to study weather.
With plans to go into the weather research field after college, a mentor suggested that Zee look into the television field and pursue her passion on a different path.
Zee said she found the process disheartening and was taxing on her body. Diagnosed with narcolepsy at the same time, Zee began taking a medication intended to help with the diagnosis. The medication helped with the symptoms, but also opened her eyes to what she now recognizes as the beginning of her experiences with depression.
“I remember having down days,” Zee said. “Which I didn’t understand were the beginning of depression, but the medication amplified it.”
Zee said she awoke one morning to not just a down day, but a day she described as “black.”
“I did not want to live,” Zee said. “I just said to myself, and this is the strangest thing to recount and say in front of 800 and some people it’s still strange to say, I just wanted to take my life.”
After attempting to overdose on medication, Zee was found by her roommate and was taken to the hospital. Later the same week, Zee was offered her first job. She brushed aside the events and focused on her career without taking the time to understand what had happened.
“I pretended it didn’t happen,” Zee said.
Zee said that she still did not understand depression and felt she was happy, but the dark times returned again.
“I just was running,” Zee said. “I was new into my career and I just wanted everything to be right and not really pay attention to it.”
As time went on, Zee’s career flourished despite not attending to her mental health.
Zee said she often encounters people during the worst times of their life. They have lost homes, lives and livelihoods due to catastrophic weather events such as tornadoes and hurricanes.
It was the coverage of Hurricane Katrina where Zee’s comprehension of her job also began to change.
“To see bodies for the first time and to see things that I don’t know if anybody is ever ready to be a part of,” Zee said. “I went down thinking I can’t wait to see the water line and how high the storm storm surge (was). Within 30 seconds, I realized this was not about the water line. This was about people. That story will be with me forever. That humanity I learned where my passion became my compassion, I think that’s where my career started to change.”
Her career continued to rise, but Zee said she was only “together” on the outside. The inside was a different story.
“I had some really difficult and dark times,” Zee said.
After a second suicide attempt and going through an abusive relationship, Zee’s career continued to rise while struggling personally. Ten days before starting her new job at ABC, Zee checked herself into a mental health facility, finally recognizing that she needed help.
“I stayed in the psychiatric ward,” Zee said. “That was a sobering experience.”
Zee had never before attended to her mental health, noting that by ignoring it, it was akin to breaking her leg and never going to the hospital.
“I finally went to the hospital to have someone pay attention to what I needed and what type of therapy and help I needed,” Zee said. "It turned out for me that I didn’t need medication. All I needed was someone who really had the know how and the knowledge and the education to get my type of depression in the right place.”
According to Zee, just the action of attending to her mental health helped start the healing process. She was able to equip herself with the tools she needs to help deal with depression and handle her mental health. Zee continues to work on attending to her mental health needs on a daily basis as someone would with a physical illness. Employing things such as meditation and prayer along with checklists helps keep track of how she feels internally.
“I really do live my life committed to therapy,” Zee said. “I treat it just like sit-ups and push-ups, just for the brain.”
Zee said she understands that what works for her may not work for everyone struggling with the same issues, but by speaking out about her experiences, she hopes that people who are experiencing depression will be encouraged to reach out for the help they need without shame.
Setting boundaries for herself is important to Zee and not listening to the barrage of negative statements that come to her through social media is also key. Recognizing that she will never please everyone, Zee chooses to focus to on the good things her job brings to her life.
“Life is short,” Zee said. “We have such a limited time here and I want to live every moment. I want to live and that’s heavy to say because I do and I wake up every day wanting to live.”
Zee stated that she knows not everyday will be sunshine, but when when it is “sunny” she makes sure to take the time to bask in the rays and appreciate the life she has both personally and professionally.
“Life really is worth living,” Zee said. “This is the mantra I live by. The clouds don’t last forever. They can’t and they wont. That’s not how the atmosphere works and it’s not how life works."
In addition to her role as chief meteorologist, Zee covers weather on “Good Morning America” and hosts the digital series “Food Forecast". She is also known for her third place finish on season 22 of “Dancing with the Stars.” A wife and mother, Zee is also the author of “Natural Disaster: I Cover Them, I Am One.” The book tells part of Zee’s life story, including her struggles with abuse and mental health issues.
