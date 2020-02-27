During the 2019 Child Abuse Awareness Rally, Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center Director Tracey Childress presents Mike Bowden, of the Saline County Sheriff's Department, with the Patrick McCruden Superhero Award for going above and beyond helping a child. This year's rally and luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3, on the Saline County Courthouse lawn.