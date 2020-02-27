The Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center Benton location will hold its Child Abuse Awareness Rally and Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3, on the Saline County Courthouse lawn.
"A (child advocacy center) is a place to provide a safe, child friendly environment where a child experiences a comprehensive coordinated approach in respect to allegations made with that child," said Director Tracey Childress.
The lunch will be a fundraiser to help CAMCAC continue its mission to help children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
The Benton location opened in April 2018. It is a satellite of the CAMCAC in Hot Springs, which was started by Mercy in 2003.
Childress said the rally is a way to highlight Child Abuse Awareness Month and honor those on the front line. For the second year in Saline County, CAMCAC will give out the Patrick McCruden Superhero Award.
"We always want to recognize someone who went above and beyond to help children," Childress said.
Last year, the award went to Mike Bowden, of the Saline County Sheriff's Department.
The award is named in honor of McCruden who was instrumental in starting CAMCAC and is still a supporter.
First lady of Arkansas Susan Hutchinson will speak during the rally. Hutchinson is a supporter of CACs all over the state. Childress said CACs are both Hutchinson's passion and platform. She understands how children would be impacted without the services and she also has a person experience with a friend.
"It is very near and dear to her heart," Childress said.
Childress will also speak. A local children's choir will perform during the rally.
Childress said the lunch is in honor of those who are joining to end the fight against child abuse.
CAMCAC recently mailed out sponsorship packets for the event. Childress said it is a 501(c)(3) organization. Sponsorship opportunities range from $250 up to $10,000.
Anyone interested in a sponsorship can call 501-622-2531, email Tracey.Childress@Mercy.Net or visit www.mercy.net/cacrallybenton.
They can also go online or contact Childress to purchase a ticket for $40.
Childress said without support CAMCAC could not continue to provide services to children free of charge. The services include forensic interview, forensic medical exam, child advocacy, mental health services, prevention programs and training programs.
This is a community event and Childress encourages the community to come out and support CAMCAC in its fight against child abuse.