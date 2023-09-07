Jennifer Maune, a lifestyle blogger and mother of six from Benton who now resides in Little Rock, has just secured her spot among the top nine contestants in Season 13 of Gordon Ramsay's MasterChef USA.
This week the show, known for its intense culinary challenges, started giving its audience a double dose of episodes and eliminations every Wednesday, making every episode a true test of culinary skill and creativity.
Viewers witnessed the competitors facing two daunting challenges: Fileting and preparing a “mystery box” fish and elevating stadium-style foods.
Maune, proudly representing her Southern roots, showcased her talent by crafting a delectable Blackberry barbecue pulled pork sandwich.
The second challenge was a little tricker. To spice up the competition, the top performers from events are usually awarded immunity from elimination in the next round and are often given an additional obstacle they can throw in the path of another chef.
As someone who has already placed in the top three twice before and led her region on a couple of occasions, it was not a surprise that many chefs saw Maune as a threat.
Enough of a threat, in fact, that the top performer from the first challenge of the night, Wayne Lewis, gave a five-minute “penalty” to Maune. For five minutes, she had to cease all cooking and stand aside for the period.
“He chose me because he saw me as one of the greatest threats at the time, and one of the most skilled people there. So I had to stand there for 10 minutes, turn the stove and the oven off and just wait,” she said.
Surviving the intense 60-minute challenges on MasterChef was a significant accomplishment in itself, and Maune exceeded expectations and even made it into the top three dishes of the night.
"I'm incredibly proud to have made it this far because it has given me a deep appreciation for the difficulty of each of these challenges," said Maune.
Behind the scenes, the reality of reality TV came into play. Viewers might not always see the full picture, like in the previous week’s episode when Maune’s partner, Charles Calvino, faced a panic attack mid-competition.
“A lot of things weren’t shown,” said Maune, “it was a very interesting edit to me,” but Calvino suffered a panic attack and blacked out in the middle of the competition that was completely cut from the episode.
Looking ahead, Maune is not just a MasterChef contestant; she has big plans for the culinary scene in central Arkansas. Her vision includes a restaurant offering elevated breakfast, lunch, and brunch experiences with a "farm-to-table" ethos.
Complementing the restaurant would be a bakery and pastry shop, offering an array of fresh bread, pastries, chocolates, and specialties honed during Maune’s culinary training at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris.
Furthermore, Maune is working on a series of cookbooks and design books, with the first slated for release in 2024.
To access Maune's recipes and more, please visit her website at JenniferMaune.com and follow her on social media @jennifermaune.
Don't miss the final episodes of MasterChef USA season 13 on FOX every Wednesday at 7 p.m., or catch it on Hulu the following day.