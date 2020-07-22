The Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce is asking its members to vote if they want to keep the current board or vote for a new board for 2021.
"Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the current board of directors has not been awarded the opportunity to serve as active board members for the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors," according to an email regarding the vote.
Chamber President and CEO Jason Brown said the board members feel they have not been able to complete their duties so they would like to continue to serve.
If approved, the 2020 and 2021 boards would have the same members.
The Chamber has sent out a questionnaire to members asking what they want.
Each member company has one vote per business.
If they vote to keep the board, no nomination of officers for the next year will be required.
If members vote to change the board, the Chamber will go through its normal process of asking for nominations.
Brown thinks members will most likely keep the current board.
"I believe our members like the board we have," he said.
Patrick Schroeder, of Baldwin and Shell, is the current board chair.
"We want everyone to vote how they want to vote," Brown said. "We will follow where members want to go."
He feels the current board has done a great job under the circumstances they have faced.
Members will have two weeks to cast their vote. They should have received an email with the vote questionnaire.