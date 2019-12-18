Diners can warm up with soup and chili while supporting area nonprofits during the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce's Chili and Soup Cook Off. The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at The Center at Bishop Park.
"The chili cook off is to support nonprofits that are 501©(3)s," said Event Coordinator Anna Brimhall.
Each team will have two crockpots full of soup or chili for attendees to sample. So far, 10 teams have signed up, but Brimhall said the Chamber is still accepting entries.
Along with the chili, each table will also feature each organization's information. Brimhall said the Chamber wants this to be an opportunity for the community to learn more about nonprofits they may not know much about.
The Chamber also wants to give businesses and individuals the chance to make their end of the year donations that can be used as a tax write-off.
Admission will include soup and chili samples, a drink and a ticket to vote for the best soup or chili. The winning nonprofit will get the profits from admission.
Diners can also purchase additional tickets, which will be a different color, for $5 to make extra votes. Each nonprofit that gets an extra vote ticket gets to turn those in for the money paid for them. Brimhall hopes that by doing it that way, all the nonprofits will walk away with something.
"It is a great way to support these nonprofits," Brimhall said.
Each organization will also get two to three minutes to talk about who they are and what they do.
The Chamber will provide sample cups, silverware, drinks, crackers, cheese and chips.
Nonprofits need to bring their soup or chili and a ladle.
Nonprofits wishing to enter the cook off can call the Chamber at 501-847-4702 or email info@bryantchamber.com. There is no cost for a nonprofit to join the event.
For dessert, Salt Stone Massage and Small Cakes Cupcakery and Creamery are teaming up to provide mini cupcakes.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $12 by calling the Chamber, stopping by or visiting www.bryantchamber.com.
At the door, tickets are $15.
Brimhall encourages the community to come out, taste the soups and chilis and give to area nonprofits.
"It is a great way to give back," she said.