During a special lunch Thursday, Boys & Girls clubs of Saline County CEO Chris Richey started an event thanking the organizers and supporters of the Charity for Children Golf Tournament.
He said this is the fourth year the Clubs have been a recipient.
Tom Baxley, of Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, acted as emcee for the lunch. He said half the funds from the Charity for Children went to keep the Boys & Girls Clubs Food Pantry stocked to ensure children who are food insecure have food available when school and the Clubs are closed.
The other half went to the Bryant Kids Closet, which provide clothing for any child who needs it in Saline County.
"Pretty amazing these two mission projects," Baxley said.
Baxley introduced the speaker, Ansley Watson, of Good Afternoon Arkansas. He gave information about her, saying she is from Highland, Illinois, and earned her degree at Harding University.
Watson started by talking about her life and becoming a co-host on Good Afternoon Arkansas. She remembers covering the Coffin Races a few years ago.
She said she did not grow up with the Boys & Girls Clubs but when she came to Arkansas she saw how important they are.
"This is an incredible organization," Watson said.
She talked about the celebrities who went through Boys & Girls Clubs growing up, going on to say there are many regular people who have the Clubs as part of their success.
She talked about what the Kids Closet does to ensure children in the county have access to the clothing they need.
She told the crowd how David and Nancy Mattingly and Jeff and Barbara Hamm started the Charity for Children Golf Tournament.
In 2017, the Mattinglys through their foundation began funding the Jeff Mattingly Foundation Youth of the Year Program, which has provided six scholarships to Clubs members. They were also two of the first members of the 1969 Society, a group of the Clubs’ major supporters.
Watson went on to talk about the importance of having a mentor and how her own mentor pushed her and cheered her on. She told the supporters they help the children they support grow.
Baxley then introduced David Mattingly to speak. He talked about the work both Mattinglys put in to encourage people to give.
David Mattingly talked about what the Boys & Girls Clubs means to his family. When the family moved to Benton, his son, Jeff, who the Jeff Mattingly Foundation is named for, went to the Clubs.
"He found a home shooting baskets on the old court on Cox Street," David Mattingly said.
He talked about starting the golf tournament with Jeff Hamm three years ago. He went on to say he told Jeff Hamm last year he feels he cannot keep doing it.
Instead, Charity for Children is being incorporated into fundraising for the Clubs and Jeff Hamm plans to do fundraising for the Kids Closet.
"We have been fortunate over the last four years to raise $65,000," David Mattingly said.
He thanked those who supported the event.
He talked about how proud he is of the people of Benton for standing up benefit the community. He said it says a lot about Benton.
"Benton is a great place to be. Saline County is a great place to be," he said.