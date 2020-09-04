While practicing COVID-19 precautions, Civitan Services will hold its 24th annual golf tournament Sept. 18 at Longhills Golf Club in Benton.
Special Events Coordinator Bekka Wilkerson said Civitan plans to do everything it can to keep players safe during the tournament.
She said right now people are simply ready to get out and do stuff so they are willing to follow precautions.
The tournament will be two flights. The morning flight will have a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The afternoon flight will begin at 1:30 a.m.
Lunch, catered by Riverside Grocery and Catering, will be held between the flights at noon. In keeping with pandemic precautions, the meal will be a boxed lunch. Wilkerson said there will be plenty of food.
Throughout the tournament, Wilkerson said masks will be available, though they will not be required since it will be an outdoor event. Before each flight, all carts will be disinfected using a disinfecting machine.
Players will be asked to sign a waiver to take part in the tournament.
Wilkerson said this is the second golf event since the pandemic. The Glow Ball nighttime golf event took place last month. She said it was a huge success.
During the tournament, Civitan plans to offer four games — golfball pitch, blind spot, chippie pong and roll of the dice. The cost for the games package, including five mulligans, will be $35 for an individual or $120 for a team.
Individual mulligans will be $5 each.
There will also be four hole-in-one games. The grand prize hole-in-one will be a Myrtle Beach vacation valued at $7,500. It will be a six-day, five-night vacation, including roundtrip airfare, overnight accommodations and up to three rounds of golf for two.
The other hole-in-one game prizes is a $500 Visa gift card, a set of Callaway Golf Clubs and a 50-inch 4K HDTV.
All players will receive a goody bag with a Civitan signature polo sponsored by Everette Buick GMC, snacks, new Civitan swag, a discount certificate and other items. Wilkerson thinks this is the best goody bag they offer.
Throughout the day, the beverage cart will drive around offering snacks and nonalcoholic and alcoholic beverages.
First and second place from each flight will win a large cooler filled with items. Wilkerson said that has been a popular prize.
Wilkerson said she understands how hard 2020 has been. Civitan has been functioning at the lowest budget it can while still serving clients. It closed for three months due to the pandemic so there was no Medicaid funding.
During that time, Civitan continued to reach out to all of its clients.
Now that it is back open, it continues to serve the men, women and children with developmental disabilities in Central Arkansas.
She said the better events do, the more Civitan can do for its clients.
The cost of the four-person scramble is $400 for a team or $100 for an individual. Players can register through the link on the Facebook event or at www.one.bidpal.net/csgolf2020.
For nongolfers and those who enjoy art, Civitan will have its Halloween and Thanksgiving Paint Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29.