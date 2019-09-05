Civitan Services is changing up the typical charity golf tournament by offering the Glow Ball Golf Tournament Sept. 12 at Longhills Golf Club.
Glow Ball is different because it will by a night tournament with glow-in-the-dark golf balls.
"It is the first of its kind in Saline County and really the first of its kind in Arkansas," Special Events Coordinator Bekka Wilkerson said, describing it as "a party with golf."
The event will start with registration and dinner at 7 p.m.
The shotgun start for the four-person scramble will be at 8:30 p.m.
The players will get glow necklaces and one glow ball, along with dinner, beverages, a goody bag and aT-shirt.
Players can choose to play the front or back nine on the course. Wilkerson said Civitan will light the flags at each hole, as well as the tee boxes.
"It will be fun with the glow-in-the-dark golf balls," she said.
The balls will be black-light activated. She feels it is a fun twist on a traditional tournament.
Wilkerson said they added the event because there was room in the calendar and they wanted to do something unique. Her husband suggested night golf. She liked that no one around holds a night golf. It is not replacing Civitan's normal golf tournament, but Wilkerson would like to add it into the regular calendar.
Players can purchase two mulligans each for $5 a piece. Extra glow-in-the-dark balls can also be purchased for $5 each.
Golden Eagle is the beverage sponsor. Snell Prosthetics is an event sponsor. Wilkerson said Civitan is seeking additional sponsors for Glow Ball. Anyone interested can sign up to sponsor through the registration page.
The tournament will help support Civitan's mission to support the men, women and children with developmental disabilities in Saline County through its services.
Civitan plans to award prizes to the top two finishers from each of the two flights.
The tournament can have a maximum of four teams.
The cost to play is $200 per team or $60 for an individual. Players can sign up through the link on the Facebook event or at www.bidpal.net/csnight golf.