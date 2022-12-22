Community prepares ahead of dangerously low temps

An Arctic cold front is expected to arrive in Saline County tonight, and local organizations and government agencies are preparing to help keep people warm as the mercury drops to dangerous lows.
The Church of Helping Hands & Caring Hearts is opening its doors starting at 5:30 p.m. tonight as a warming center, and the church will remain open evenings until Dec. 26.
“We've done this before,” said Bonnie Johnson, one of the church founders. “I said we will agree if you give me police officers at night to walk through.”
Johnson said the church is taking as many as they can safely.
All those needing a place to stay warm just need to show up at the church, located at 1212 W. South St., which is in the former Benton Skate Center.
The organization will also serve a hot meal.
However, the warming center is open to men only. The city is working on providing resources for women and children.
This is the second year the church has opened its doors to the homeless and those needing a warm place to stay. The facility can hold about 200 people, but Johnson said last year the most they saw at any one time was about 50 people.
“We have had several donations, this truly is a community that cares,” Johnson said Wednesday. She and a few volunteers were at the church preparing for the weekly kids' night, wrapping toys for the nearly 70 children who regularly attend the event.
“Century 21 donated 150 blankets,” Johnson said. Some of the blankets will be handed out to children in need, and the extras will go to the homeless.
Other businesses providing food for the warming center include the Olive Garden and Vibrant Occasions Catering. Niecy's is providing breakfasts of biscuits and gravy.
The harsh temperatures of the winter can make for the most difficult time of year for the homeless and for those without reliable transportation.
Some organizations in the area are offering services to those who may need help dealing with the shivering cold temperatures.
The Saline County Library will be hosting a warm wishes window at the Benton branch and in Bryant they will have a warm wishes tree. The window and tree will have different items for extreme weather temperatures. They are also accepting donations of like-new scarves, hats and gloves. For those wanting to donate items to either location after opening hours, they can hang up the items they bring at either library branch. The Saline County Library’s warm wishes will be an ongoing event that will last through the winter.
Central Arkansas Development Council is a nonprofit community action agency that operates in 19 central and southwest Arkansas counties.
According to the CADC website, their mission is "to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty, to help vulnerable populations achieve their potential, and to build strong communities in Arkansas through Community Action.
There's no official homeless shelter in Saline County, but Linda Smith with CADC recognizes a need to provide support, especially when temperatures are near freezing. Smith is at a loss when recommending additional services or a warming center at this time. In year's past, a church in the Ralph Bunche community would stay open during extreme weather conditions, but the size of the facility as well as funds and staffing shortages are challenging the supporting agencies this year.
Although similar-sized Arkansas towns choose to open warming centers for homeless and displaced residents using community centers, officials at Benton and Bryant aren't planning to use city or county facilities as designated emergency shelters if those needs are served by local churches.
One source stated that the county's approach to the homeless population is "They're here but they're not here" despite the claim there was a loss of life in Saline County last year as a result of exposure to cold temperatures. Smith said the Church of Helping Hands & Caring Hearts was one agency in Saline County that could be counted on to step up, however.
"Bonnie doesn't have as large of a staff as she once had but she does a great job," Smith said.