For the ‘Ship: Bryant takes on Northside for state title

The Bryant Hornets basketball team is doing something it hasn’t done in a long, long time today. The Hornets will be playing in their first state title game in 38 years when they defeated Brinkley in 1981. Today at 4:15 p.m., the Hornets will take on the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies to determine the best team in the 6A classification. The Hornets and Grizzlies will play at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Winning their first conference championship since 1989, the Hornets will be looking for their first state title since 1981 and Bryant is hot. The Hornets haven’t lost in 15 straight tries and take their 25-4 overall record, 13-1 6A Central Conference, into today’s championship. In fact, the last time the Hornets lost was against the Grizzlies (20-11) team they’re playing today.

“They’re well-coached,” Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said of the Grizzlies. “This is the third year in a row they’ve been in the championship game. Their kids are used to winning. Coach (Eric) Burnett has built that winning culture there. They finished fourth in our league, but they could’ve easily finished first. They have everything it takes to make this playoff run they’ve made. It’s not a fluke.”

