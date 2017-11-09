13-year-old steals car, drives to Tennessee

A Saline County teen was arrested in Tennessee Thursday morning after allegedly stealing his grandmother's car.

The 13-year-old boy drove about two and a half hours before be tracked through OnStar.

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office pulled over the vehicle at approximately 6 a.m. on Interstate 40 eastbound near mile marker 22, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

According to reports, the boy was on his way to Connecticut to visit his girlfriend.

His grandparents have traveled Tennessee to pick the boy up. The teen will have face a juvenile judge in Tennessee to determine if the teen will face any charges.

"You can just imagine how all the people who love him and how concerned they were for him," according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. "You're mind runs wild when you don't know where your child is."