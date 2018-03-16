143 sex offenders registered to Saline County

All registered sex offenders in Arkansas are required to submit to assessment by the Sex Offender Screening and Risk Assessment Program coordinated by the Arkansas Department of Correction.

“It’s certainly good to know if your next door neighbor is a sex offender,” said Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rebeeca Bush. “It’s important for the community at large to know whether there is a danger in their community.”

Bush also said that the registry is a good tool to use for assessing the chances of an offender committing a future crime.

According to Arkansas law, any individual who is convicted of certain sex offenses and offenses against children, if the conviction occurred as of the act’s effective date, or any individual who was incarcerated, on probation or parole, or serving

any other form of community supervision as the result of an adjudication of guilt for the listed offenses as of this act’s effective date, or any person who is acquitted on the grounds of mental disease or defect for the listed offenses as of the act’s effective date, or any person who was required to register under the prior act, the habitual Child Sex Offender Registration Act, Arkansas Code Annotated Â§12-12-901, or any sex offender moving to or returning to this state from another jurisdiction where registration is required.

Such offenders shall register with the local law enforcement agency having jurisdiction within three days of residency.

Offenders are assigned a level rating of 1 to 4, based on the assessment committees findings.

“There is a committee that meets,” Bush said. “As I understand it, there is a psychiatrist or psychologist on the committee. (The offender) goes through a battery of tests. They ask them questions and put them on a lie detector. Based on this, the panel of experts evaluates the person and then they come up with what their risk assessment is.

According to the Arkansas Department of Correction Sex Offender Assessment Committee Guidelines and Procedure handbook, the Sex Offender Assessment Committee is comprised of nine members. Subject to confirmation by the Senate, the governor appoints the following six members:

•A defense attorney.

•A prosecuting attorney.

•A licensed mental health professional.

•A victim’s rights advocate.

•A law enforcement officer.

•A member with expertise in juvenile justice or treatment.

Also serving on the committee:

•The director of the Arkansas Department of Correction, or the director’s designee.

•The director of the Arkansas Crime Information Center, or the director’s designee.

•The director of the DCC, or the director’s designee.

Offenders failing to submit to assessment are assigned risk Level 3 by default. The levels are based on the severity of the offense and the circumstances of the situation. A Level 2 offender is considered a “moderate risk,” Level 3 is a “high risk,” and Level 4 is a “sexually dangerous person,” based on the information provided by the Arkansas Crime Information Center.

There are those who object to the concept of the registry and do not believe that making an offender’s information public is “fair” since there are no similar lists for other offenses. For instance, even those found guilty of murder do not have their information made public should they not be incarcerated.

Bush disagrees with this school of thought, especially when it comes to crimes against children,

“Sex offense are different, in my view, than other crimes because there is a basic prurient interest ... children are not able to protect themselves and we have to act to protect them,” Bush said. “As a parent and as a community member, I want to know who is in my community and what danger they pose to me.”

State law mandates that information of registered sex offenders classified as posing a high level of risk (levels three and four) be made available to the public. Level 2 sex offenders are also listed if, at the time of the crime, the offender was over the age of 18 and the victim was under the age of 14.

There are currently six individuals in Saline County who are Level 4 sex offenders and considered “a sexually dangerous person” and likely to engage in predatory sex offenses.

•Mark D. Floyd, 2800 Block of Salt Creek, Benton, Level 4, Aggravated Sexual Assault.

•Linnea Margaret Johnson, 6000 Block of E. Draw, Mabelvale, Level 4, Sexual Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping.

•Arthur Stanley Lamb, 11000 Block of Floresta Lane, Alexander, Level 4, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Justin Seth Leland, 6000 Block of Jeanne Drive, Mabelvale, Level 4, Transmitting/Distributing Material Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child.

•Clyde Randolph Long, 21000 Block of McPherson Road, Mabelvale, Level 4, Criminal Attempt.

•Terry Louis Otter, 22000 Block of Gravel Ridge Road, Mabelvale, Level 4, Rape.

Benton currently has 95 registered offenders:

•Courtney Cornell Driver, 2400 Block of Pleasant Forrest, Benton, Level 3, First-Degree False Imprisonment, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Randy Paul Brown, 3600 Block of Edison, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Raylon Roy Baker, 3300 Block of Edison, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Marcus Denell Ellison, 1000 Block of Watson Place, Benton, Level 3, Rape.

•Damon Lee Fusion, 4000 Block of Silica Heights, Benton, Level 3, Sexual Misconduct, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Stephen Chadwick Hicks, 4100 Block of Redford Court, Benton, Level 3, Indecent Exposure, Residential Burglary, Attempted Indecent Exposure, Third-Degree Assault.

•Rickey Irving, 500 Block of Bowers, Benton, Level Pending, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Crystal LeAnn Hicks, 200 Block of Latimer, Level 3, Benton, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Aaron Dalton Turley, 4000 Block of Silica Heights, Benton, Level 3, Distributing, Possessing, or Viewing Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving A Child.

•Almond Chuckie Lewis, 2900 Block of Janet Drive, Benton, Level 2, Rape.

•Raymond Allen Parr, 3400 Block of Silica Heights Road, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Billy Ray Smith, 4500 Block of Silica Heights Road, Benton, Level 3, Offense Not Listed.

•Lelan Dwight Williams, 1200 Block of Church Street, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Arthur John Melser, Hiland Circle, Benton, Level 2, Sexual Indecency With a Child.

•Robert Clyde Whittecar Jr., 1600 Block of Hudson, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Dustin Christopher Luttrell, 19000 Block of Interstate 30 N., Benton, Level 2, Rape.

•Edward Lee Moore, 400 Block of Revis, Benton, Level 2, Fourth-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Mark Allison Hawkins, 16600 Block of Interstate 30, Benton, Level 2, Third-Degree Carnal Abuse.

•Leonard James Barnett, 1300 Block of Ridge, Benton, Level 3, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Christopher Bays, No Address (Homeless), Reports Weekly To Benton Police Department, Level 3, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Brian Keith Wilmoth, 300 Block of Park Lane, Benton, Level 2, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Robert Kimm Howard, 800 Block of Denton Street, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Frank Micheal Calvin, 1600 Block of Huntley, Benton, Level 3, Third-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Russell Cole Godsey, 300 Block of Ruth, Benton, Level 3, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Pete Victor Gallo Sr., 1300 Block of Liberty, Benton, Level 3, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Corey Lee Hill, 1500 Block of Oak Street, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Teddy Wayne Lambright Jr., 2700 Block of Carma, Benton, Level 2, Sexual Misconduct.

•Carl L. Uselton, 200 Block of Ashley, Benton, Level 2, Fourth-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Abrams Issac Peebles, 4100 Block of Scott Salem Road, Benton, Level 3, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Dale Mitchell Hutcheson, 700 Block of W. Cross, Benton, Level 2, Sexual Solicitation/Indecency With a Child.

•Richard Durrell Norris, 100 Block of Valley Street, Benton, Level 2, Sexual Solicitation/Indecency With a Child.

•Randy Eugene Curtis, 3000 Block of Arkansas 5 North, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•William Lindsey Tyler, 3200 Block of Scott Salem, Benton, Level 2, Sexual Solicitation/Indecency With a Child.

• Robert Owen Warford, 4700 Block of Warford Road, Benton Level 3, First-Degree Aggravated Sexual Assault.

•Daniel Wade Moore, 4000 Block of Blessing Drive, Benton, Level 2, Sexual Misconduct.

•Dustin Lamar McVay, 800 Block of West Hazel, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Brandon Ray Sims, 1000 Block of West Ashley, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

•Manuel DeJesus Torres Jr., 1100 Block of J.W. Cove, Benton, Level 2, First-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Douglas Dwight Allen Sr., 2000 Block of South Market Street, Benton, Level 3, First-Degree Sexual Abuse and Second-Degree Violation of a Minor.

•Leann Crystal Wynn, 200 Block of Latimer, Benton, Level 3, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Rickey Austin Garza, 1200 Block of Thelma, Benton, Level 3, Third-Degree Sexual Assault.

•James Jackson Sanderfer, 1000 Block of Spangle, Benton, Level 3, Fourth-Degree Sexual Assault

•Michael T. York, 3900 Block of Salt Creek Road, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Jerry Lee Corp, 15600 Block of Interstate 30, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Gary Lee Wise, 6100 Block of Congo Road, Benton, Level 3, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Thomas Ramsey, 5300 Block of Salt Creek Road, Benton, Level 3, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Warren Kyle Rea, 6200 Block of McClendon, Benton, Level 3, Second-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Darrell Wayne Jones, 8000 Block of Samples, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•James Walker Neighbors, 3700 Block of Ed Allen Road, Benton, Level 2, Fourth-Degree Sexual Assault, Distributing, Possessing, or Viewing Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving A Child.

•Jack Holt, 4500 Block of Wade Lee Cove, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Paul Gregory Jones, 2500 Block of Johnson Lane, Benton, Level 3, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Caleb Andrew Gordon, 300 Block of Creek Road, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Henry Edward Walker Jr,, 16000 Block of Interstate 30 North, Benton, Level 2, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Steven Michael Steck, 100 Block of Valderrama Drive, Benton, Level 3, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

•Jonathan Robert Allen, 9900 Block Highway 70, Benton, Level 2, offense not listed.

•Hilari Bradley, 1100 Block of River Oaks Drive, Benton, Level 2, First-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Terry A. Hicks, 2500 Block of Gattin Road, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Charles W. Peterson, 2200 Block of S. Neeley, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Denisse Serrano, 700 Block of S. Main Street, Benton, Level 2, Permitting Abuse of a Child-Involved Sexual Activity with Serious Physical Injury or Death.

•James E. Clinton, 3600 Block of Gattin Road, Benton, Level 2, Video Voyeurism.

•Douglas Farly, 900 Block of Reed Street, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Timothy Ryan Bodkin, 1900 Block of Alcoa Road, Benton, Level 2, Possession of Child Pornography.

•Quentin Lamar Marshall, 2100 Block of Cherry Crossing, Benton, Level 3, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Charles Alfred McGee, 300 Block of Ashley, Benton, Level 2, Computer Child Pornography.

•Jared Glynn Riley, 2000 Block of Robinwood Court, Benton, Level 1, Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Misconduct.

•Courtney Speer, 5800 Block of Pierce Manse, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Daniel McCauley, 3400 Block of Hampton, Benton, Level 2, Distributing, Possessing, or Viewing Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving A Child.

•Marshall L. Gipson, Hiland Drive, Benton, Level 2, Fourth-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Shannon Dale Jackson, 900 Block of Edgehill. Benton, Level 1, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Harold Dewayne Johnson, 100 Block of Reed Street, Benton, Level 2, Sexual Indecency with a Child.

•Kenneth Reed Jr., 300 Block of Reed Street, Benton, Level 2, Sexual Misconduct.

•William “Jeff” Ellis, 1200 Block of West Smith, Benton, Level 2, Fourth-Degree Sexual Assault and Introduction of Controlled Substance into the Body of Another Person.

•Kimothy Collins, 2100 Block of Silica Heights, Benton, Level 1, Third-Degree Carnal Abuse.

•Daniel Dewayne Moore, Hiland Circle, Benton, Level 2, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Charles Drew Hood Jr., 100 Block of Pike Street, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Jeremy Claude Lewis, 200 Block of Wild Mando Cove, Benton, Level 2, Internet Stalking of a Child.

•Sonny Dominguez, 1500 Block of Virgil, Benton, Level 1, Fourth-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Timothy Griffin, 200 Block of South Martin, Benton, Level 1, Fourth-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Richard Fredrick Griffin, 700 Block of Edgehill, Benton, Level 2, Sexual Solicitation of a Child.

•Troy H. White, 700 Block of Cole, Benton, Level 2, Computer Child Pornography.

•Stanley Dwain Thompson, Summerwood Cove, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Bradley James Gonzales, 15000 Block of Interstate 30 South, Benton, Level 1, First-Degree Carnal Abuse.

•Patrick W. Vaughn, 2600 Block of Denise, Benton, Level 2, Internet Stalking.

•Wendall Wilbanks, 400 Block of Columbia, Benton, Level 2, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Guy Lewis Trimble, 1200 Block of Stamford, Benton, Level 2, Computer Child Pornography.

•Richard Taylor, 1100 Block of East North Street, Benton, Level 2, Internet Stalking.

•Donald Allen Sporer, Hickory Ridge, Benton, Level 2, Fourth-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Gerald C. Lancaster, 2700 Block of Pinehurst Drive, Benton, Level 2, Internet Stalking.

•Jamie Lynne Bryant, 500 Block of Sharon Oaks Court, Benton, Level 2, First-Degree Violation of a Minor.

•Randy Lee Johnson, 15000 Block of Sweet Gum, Benton, Level 3, Fourth-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Walter John Jones, 8100 Block of Pathway, Benton, Level 3, First-Degree Carnal Abuse.

•William E. Murray, 11000 Block of Highway 67, Benton, Level 3, Rape and Sodomy.

•Thomas Leonard Ramsey, 5000 Block Salt Creek Road, Benton, Level 3, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Michael Louis Springer, 8700 Block of Steelbridge Road, Benton, Level 3, Rape, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Mark Dana Beagle, 8200 Block of Zuber Road, Benton, Level 2, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

Bryant currently has four registered offenders:

•Michael Alan Leonard, 200 Block of SE Second Street, Bryant, Level 2, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

•John Jay Lambright, 3000 Block of Andrew Drive, Bryant, Level 2, Sexual Assault of A Child.

•Austin Ray Rush, 3100 Block of Ward Street, Bryant, Level 2, Fourth-Degree Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct.

•Fred Allen Green 2200 Block of Amber Cove, Bryant, Level 3, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

The Saline County portion of Mabelvale

currently has 13 registered offenders:

•Toby Shane Dodson Jr., 20000 Block Long Road, Mabelvale, Level 3, Sexual Indecency with a Child.

•David E. Dosier, 10000 Block of Lowe Lane, Mabelvale, Level 3, Internet Stalking of a Child.

•James D. Faulkner, 6000 Block of Pinecrest Drive, Mabelvale, Level 3, Rape.

•Franklin Lee Ferriel, 10000 Block of E. Kildeer, Mabelvale, Level 3, First-Degree Violation of a Minor.

•Michael Britt Hodges, 6000 Block of E. Draw, Level 3, Rape/Incest.

•William Iverson III, 8000 Block of Bert Marsh Road, Mabelvale, Level 3, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

•Adam Wayne Johnston, 22000 Block of Haskins Road, Mabelvale, Level 3, Convicted of Rape by a Military Court Martial.

•Richard Paul Spruill, 1600 Block of North Sardis Road, Mabelvale, Level 3, Second-Degree Sexual Assault, Sexual Solicitation of a Child.

•Christopher M. Stevens, 30000 Block of Point Ridge Road, Mabelvale, Level 3, Third-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Richard B. Swartz, 6000 Block of Magnolia Drive, Mabelvale, Level 3, Possessing, or Viewing Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving A Child.

•Dean Wedge, 7900 Block of Bert Marsh Road, Mabelvale, Level 3, Rape.

•Dwain David Wilson, 7700 Block of Dogwood Trail, Mabelvale, Level 3, Second-Degree Sexual Assault, First-Degree Terroristic Threatening, Second-Degree Domestic Battering, First-Degree False Imprisonment.

•Jerry Michael Young, 22000 Haskins Road, Mabelvale, Level 3, Fourth-Degree Sexual Assault.

Bauxite currently has five registered offenders:

•Joseph Brian Naylor, 5200 Block of Bauxite Highway, Bauxite, Level 2, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Robert Michael Gatlin, 800 Block of Lauren Lane, Bauxite, Level 3, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Carlton lee Brown, 13000 Block of Chamber Road, Bauxite, Level 3, First-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Keith D. Dinwiddie, 21000 Block of White Estates Road, Bauxite, Level 3, Assault with Intent to Commit a Felony of Lewd Molestation.

•Jeffery Ryan Marek, 21000 Block of Whippoorwill Lane, Bauxite, Distributing, Possessing, or Viewing Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving A Child, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Alexander currently has 11 registered offenders:

•Franklin Lee Archer, 13000 Block Mann Lane, Alexander, Level 3, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Phillip Lee Collins, 300 Block of Apple Drive, Alexander, Level 3, Criminal Attempt Kidnapping.

•Leonard Charles Dickerson, 700 Block Fair Lane, Alexander, Level 3, Rape.

•Rocky Dean Johns Sr., 15000 Block of Matthews Drive, Alexander, Level 3, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Bobby Dale Johnson, 17000 Block of N. Lake Norrell Road, Alexander, Level 3, First-Degree Criminal Attempt, Second-Degree Sexual Assault, Criminal Trespass.

•Jeffery J. Juckett Jr., 15000 Block of Mountain Drive, Alexander, Level 3, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Ronald D. Petty, 1400 Block of Congo Ferndale, Alexander, Level 3, Rape.

•Barry Allen Raper, 9700 Block of Oakes Trail, Alexander, Level 3, Outraging Public Decency.

•William Bryson Roberson, 3000 Block of Diamond Hill, Alexander, Level 3, Computer Child Pornography.

•Phillip Eugene Sparks, 700 Block of W. Lawson Road, Alexander, Level 3, Possessing Visual Medium Depicting Sexually Explicit conduct Involving a Child.

•Stephen Clark Webb, 3800 Block of Northlake Road, Alexander, Level 2, Offense not available.

Traskwood currently has two registered offenders:

•Timothy Wayne Lewallen, 500 Block of Cherrywood, Traskwood, Level 3, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Jason Nathaniel Williams, 500 Block of E. 2nd Street, Traskwood, Level 3, Internet Stalking of a Child.

Hensley currently has three registered

offenders:

•Ronald D. Belew 1000 Block Shady Acres Circle, Hensley, Level 3, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

•Curtis Lee Booth, 20000 Block of Philis, Hensley, Level 3, Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

•Phillip A. Dull, 3100 Block of Mail Route Road W., Hensley, Level 3, Distributing, Possessing, or Viewing Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving A Child, Sexual Solicitation of a Child.

Haskell currently has one registered offender:

•James Walter Fields, 900 Block S. Parker, Haskell, Level 3, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

Lonsdale currently has one registered offender:

•Christopher Roy Montgomery, 300 Block of Toland Lane, Lonsdale, Level 3, Sexual Indecency with a Child.

The Saline County portion of Hot Springs Village

currently has one

registered offender:

•Kit Dewayne Pfingst, 10 Block of Colado Way, Hot Springs Village, Level 3, Indecent Exposure.

There is also one

offender in Saline County not associated with an address but is believed to reside within the county:

•Jessie Lee Knight, Residence not established, Level 2, First-Degree Sexual Abuse.

Information for this article was provided by ACIC. Please contact ACIC at 501-682-2222 if any information is found to be incorrect. Other registry information was found on the Benton Police Department Sex Offender Registration website, as well as the sex offender registration portion of the Saline County Sheriff’s website.