17 municipal contested races to highlight local election

The 2018 mid-term election, set for Nov. 6, is shaping up to be a busy one in Saline County after several candidates for municipal positions drew opponents.

After the filing period for municipal position ended Friday, there are 17 contested races.

These races included:

•Incumbent Bill Russell and Alderman Eddie Jones are seeking the mayor’s seat in Bauxite.

•John Goodman and Edwin Rotton are seeking the Bauxite City Council Position 2 seat.

•The Bauxite City Council Position 3 seat race has three candidates — incumbent Ron Parsons, Jerry Crabb and Amanda Reising.

•Michial Jones and Deann Watson are seeking the Bauxite City Council Position 5 seat.

•Three candidates, Terry Benham, Tom Farmer and former Alderman Jerry Ponder, have filed to run for the Benton mayor seat.

•Alderman Frank Baptist drew an opponent in Steve Brown for the Benton City Council Ward 1, Position 1 seat.

•Incumbent Kerry Murphy and Greg White are seeking the Benton City Council Ward 1, Position 2 seat.

•Incumbent Jeffrey Hamm drew an opponent in Anthony Boyer for the Benton City Council Ward 5, Position 2 seat.

•Bobby Hahn and incumbent Cindy Stracener are both seeking the Benton city clerk seat.

•Bryant Mayor Jill Dabbs, who is seeking re-election, has been challenged by Alderman Allen Scott for Bryant mayor.

•Incumbent Sue Ashcraft and Bob Joiner are both seeking the Bryant city clerk seat.

•Five people are seeking the Haskell mayor seat, including incumbent Janie Lyman, Lori Blackburn, Alan Burks, Roy H. Carman and Mary Beth Kelloms.

•Alderman Ronnie Ballard and Adam Ricketts are seeking the Haskell City Council Ward 1, Position 1 seat.

•Terri Brown and Jacob Warner are seeking the Haskell City Council Ward 3, Position 2 seat.

•Three candidates are seeking the Shannon Hill City Council Ward 2, Position 1, seat including incumbent Viki Anderson, Keith Andrews and Wilson Hatcher.

•Incumbent Mary Berryhill, William Bunt and Doris Ann Summerville Pinder are seeking the Traskwood City Council Ward 1, Position 2 seat.

Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis said this amount of contested races is “pretty much normal” for a general election.

He added that there are lots of possibilities for runoffs for races with more than two candidates.

Curtis said during the November election, these contested races will be a priority and the votes of these elections will be counted and announced first.

He said that election staff learned a lot from the last election that took place earlier this year and will be making several changes for the 2018 mid-term election.