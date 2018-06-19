2 Bauxite baseball players cleared in maltreatment investigation

Two Bauxite baseball players punished near the end of the 2017-18 school year have been cleared of all possible charges stemming from a child maltreatment investigation launched in March.

The incident in question occurred during a bus ride home from a Mena varsity baseball game.

According to a letter from the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division mailed to senior Gage Lester, who was suspended for 10 days and then placed in Bauxite's alternative learning school, evidence against him did not support the allegations.

"This is your notice that because the allegations were not supported by a preponderance of evidence, the allegation has been determined unsubstantiated and your name will not be placed in the Child Maltreatment Central Registry."

Lester and others were facing possible sexual assault charges.

The letter was signed by Investigator Tara Williams.

The other student cleared was expelled for the remainder of the year.

It is unknown at this time if other students have been cleared in the investigation.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.