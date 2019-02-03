2 charged with harming cat, dog Sunday

Two Alexander residents have been arrested for allegedly harming a cat and a dog while videoing the incidents, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Centark Circle on Sunday for a report of animal cruelty.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with officers of the Bryant Police Department and later with the suspects, Marlin Sims, 18, and Katherine Farmer, 31, who were depicted in videos on Facebook showing the two allegedly harming the animals.

After speaking with the suspects, deputies determined the two to be the ones involved and charged the suspects with cruelty to animals, an unclassified misdemeanor, according to SCSO.

Also while at the Saline County residence, deputies seized two cats and a dog, which have since been taken to a local animal care facility.