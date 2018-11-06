2018 Midterm Election Results
Early voting totals
State Senate District 33
Rep. Kim Hammer 11,898 votes 71.17 percent.
Melissa Fults 4,819 votes 28.83 percent.
State Rep. District 22
Rep. Mickey Gates 1,864 votes 68.45 percent
Kevin Rogers 859 votes 31.55 percent
State Rep. District 28
Jasen Kelly 3,495 votes 66.76 percent.
Dustin M. Parsons 1,740 votes 33.24 percent.
State Rep. District 31
Rep. Andy Davis 2,783 votes 72.55 percent
Randy Haun 1,053 votes 27.45 percent
Treasurer
Treasurer Larry Davis 18,563 votes 73.64 percent.
Carl Hanson 6,645 votes 26.36 percent.
Justice of the Peace District 1
JP Pat Bisbee 1,432 votes 81.46 percent
Laura Hanson 326 votes 18.54 percent.
Justice of the Peace District 2
JP Everett Hatcher 542 votes 53.09 percent.
Rodney Goshien Sr. 479 votes 46.91 percent.
Justice of the Peace District 3
JP Steve Gladden 1,151 votes 65.43 percent
Christina Cereghini 608 votes 34.57 percent.
Justice of the Peace District 6
JP Tammy D. Schmidt 1,955 votes 75.02 percent.
Teresa Ann Wright 651 votes 24.98 percent.
Justice of the Peace District 7
JP Josh Curtis 1,579 votes 70 percent.
Tara L. Armstrong 664 votes 30 percent.
Justice of the Peace District 8
JP Ed Albares 1,837 votes 72.61 percent.
Mike Beckwith 693 votes 27.39 percent.
Justice of the Peace District 9
JP David Gibson 833 votes 61.80 percent.
Cass Henry 515 votes 38.20 percent.
Justice of the Peace District 10
JP Jim Whitley 922 votes 61.80 percent.
Carl Frank 260 votes 22 percent.
Bauxite Mayor
Mayor Bill Russell 51 votes 57.30 percent.
Eddie Jones 38 votes 42.70 percent.
Bauxite City Council Position 2
John Goodman 70 votes 83.33 percent.
Edwin Rotton 14 votes 16.67 percent.
Bauxite City Council Position 3
Ron Parsons 49 votes 54.44 percent
Amanda Reising 22 votes 24.44 percent
Jerry Crabb 19 votes 21.11 percent
Bauxite City Council Position 5
Deann Watson 66 votes 76.74 percent.
Michial Jones 20 votes 23.26 percent.
Benton Mayor
Tom Farmer 3,621 votes 50.01 percent.
Terry Benham 2,027 votes 27.99 percent.
Jerry Ponder 1,593 votes 22 percent.
Benton City Council Ward 1 Position 1
Frank Baptist 781 votes 52.91 percent
Steve Brown 695 votes 47.09 percent.
Benton City Council Ward 1 Position 2
Kerry Murphy 785 votes 52.68 percent.
Greg White 705 votes 47.32 percent.
Benton City Council Ward 5 Position 2
Jeff Hamm 1,185 votes 73.42 percent
Anthony Boyer 429 votes 26.58 percent.
Benton City Clerk
Cindy Stracener 5,378 votes 78.06 percent.
Bobby Hahn 1,512 votes 21.94 percent.
Bryant Mayor
Allen Scott 2,168 votes 50.50 percent.
Jill Dabbs 2,125 votes 49.50 percent.
Bryant City Council Ward 2 Position 2
Star Henson 896 votes 65.98 percent.
Steve Crowe 462 votes 34.02 percent.
Bryant City Clerk
Sue Ashcraft 2,516 votes 62.29 percent.
Bob Joiner 1,523 votes 37.71 percent.
Haskell Mayor
Mary Beth Kelloms 171 votes 35.19 percent.
Roy Carman 130 votes 26.75 percent.
Janie Lyman 104 votes 21.40 percent.
Lori Blackburn 72 votes 14.81 percent.
Haskell City Council Ward 1 Position 1
Adam Ricketts 232 votes 50.11 percent.
Ronnie Ballard 231 votes 49.89 percent.
Haskell City Council
Jacob Warner 283 votes 62.47 percent.
Terri Brown 170 37.53 percent.
Shannon Hills Ward 2 Position 1
Viki Anderson 177 votes 38.90 percent.
Keith Andrews 162 votes 35.60 percent.
Wilson Hatcher 116 votes 25.49 percent.
Traskwood City Council
Doris Ann Summerville Pinder 17 votes 47.22 percent.
Mary Berryhill 11 votes 30.56 percent.
William Bunt 8 22.22 percent.
Issue 6
For Issue 6 13,994 votes 56.09 percent.
Against Issue 6 10,955 votes 43.91 percent.
Issue 7
Against Issue 7 2,255 votes 52.80 percent.
For Issue 7 2,016 votes 47.20 percent.
Category: