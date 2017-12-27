$250,000 bond issued in infant abuse case

A sheriff's bond amount of $250,000 has been set for a Benton man accused of abusing an infant.

According to Saline County Prosecutor Ken Casady, the state requested a bond of $750,000 during a hearing Wednesday before Saline County District Judge Mike Robinson.

Chris Ward, 42, was arrested Dec. 22 and faces charges of first-degree battery and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The child is still hospitalized, according to the Benton Police Department.

Deputy Prosecutor Taylor Dugan is representing the state in this case. The defendant is represented by public defender Jonathan Camp.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A “lengthy investigation” into an alleged child abuse case as resulted in an arrest, according to the Benton Police Department.

Chris Ward, 42, of Benton was taken into custody Friday.

On Dec. 7, officers responded to a residence on Alcoa Road in reference to an unresponsive infant.

Following an investigation involving local authorities, the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children division, the Arkansas Department of Human Services and Arkansas Children’s Hospital, officers determined the injuries suffered by the child was caused by “violent physical abuse,” according to a report from BNPD.

Ward was arrested without incident at his home. He faces charges of first-degree battery and endangering the welfare of a minor, both felony offenses.

No other information, including the status of the child, is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities say more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BNPD at 501-778-1171. Also, tips can be submitted at 501-315-TIPS.