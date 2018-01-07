2nd Chamber Bingo Night set Feb. 8

The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce is set to hold its second Bingo Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8, at the Benton Event Center.

Admission to the event is $20 if paid in advance or $25 at the door. Admission includes one Bingo card for each of the first 16 games. Additional cards also may be purchased for $1 each throughout the event.

Bonus game cards for games 17 through 20 will be $2 each. Cash payouts for every game will total $7,500.

Also available during the event will be a cash raffle, food concessions and a cash bar.

The Chamber presented its first Bingo Night last year and reported a strong turnout. The Chamber plans to hold similar events in the future.

Also, state law prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from participating in charitable bingo.

For more information, call the Chamber at 501-560-7002 or email amy@bentonchamber.com to purchase tickets.

Tickets cannot be sold online due to Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration regulations.

Sponsors for the event are Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union, The Saline Courier, Bank of the Ozarks, Sprint, Cyre-Leike Benton, The Greens at Longhills, Rib Crib, McFarland Eye Care, Datamax, Hurricane Creek Federal Credit Union, The Manor Assisted Living Community, First Electric Cooperative, Amberwood Health & Rehabilitation, Roberson & Associates Insurance, Ray Baggett Agency and Alcoa Pines Health & Rehab.