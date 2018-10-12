4 juveniles arrested in connection with recent firearm thefts

On Thursday, the Bryant Police Department received information regarding recent vehicle break-ins and thefts. The information led investigators to four local juveniles that were allegedly involved in the incidents. Two of the juveniles were taken into custody at a bus stop in the Bryant area and were in possession of stolen firearms.

All four juveniles were not in school Thursday so there were no guns taken onto any school campus.

The juveniles were brought to the Bryant Police Department, along with parents where they were questioned regarding the thefts. Following the questioning, two of the juveniles were transported to Pine Bluff and the other two were released to their parents.

The ages range from 14 to 17 years old, therefore names cannot be released.

Two have been charged with possession of stolen firearms.

All were charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering, theft of property and theft by receiving.

They were all turned over to the juvenile court system.