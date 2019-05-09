5A State Tourney to start as scheduled

Due to inclement weather in Saline County and across the state, there may have been questions if the 5A State Tournament for softball and baseball in Benton was going to be delayed at all. As of now, there are no delays.

For the baseball tourney, though, all Field 2 games have been moved from Bernard Holland Park in Benton to Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock. East No. 1 seed Mountain Home will take on South No. 4 seed Texarkana at 10 a.m. in Little Rock, while Central No. 1 seed Sylvan Hills will play West No. 4 seed Russellville at Everett Field at Panther Stadium (Field 1) at the Benton Athletic Complex in Benton at 10 a.m. The South No. 2 seed Benton Panthers will play East No. 3 seed Marion at 12:30 p.m. at Everett Field in Benton.

For the softball tourney, East No. seed Greene County Tech will play South No. 4 seed Lake Hamilton at Riverside Park (Field 2) in Benton a 10 a.m., while Central No. 1 seed White Hall will take on West No. 4 seed Vilonia at Lady Panthers Park at the Benton Athletic Complex (Field 1) in Benton at 10 a.m. The South No. 2 seed Benton Lady Panthers will play East No. 3 seed Jonesboro at 12:30 p.m. on Field 1.