ACH warns of security breech

The Arkansas Children's Hospital is warning patients and families that their personal information may have been stolen by a former employee.

On May 9, 2018, hospital personnel learned that law enforcement was investigating a former employee for misusing patients' information for personal gain.

"We have been cooperating with law enforcement during the ongoing inquiry. We’ve learned that while working for ACH from Nov.7, 2016 to Feb. 6, 2018, the former employee had access to patient information to perform the essential functions of the job," according to the hospital.

During the hospital's own investigation of the incident, staff learned that the former employee accessed patients’ records, which may have included a patient’s full name, Social Security number, address, telephone number, date of birth, health insurance information, amounts charged, description of services and clinical information.

On June 28, 2018, the hospital mailed letters to the affected families and offered a one-year of credit monitoring and identity protection services.

Patients are encouraged to review any Explanation of Benefits they receive from a health insurer. If they see charges for services a patient did not receive, they should contact the health insurer immediately.

"We also established a dedicated call center for families to call with any questions. If you believe you are affected, but did not receive a letter by July 20, 2018, please call 1-855-880-9242, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. central time," according to the hospital.

"Please be assured that we take matters like this very seriously. We deeply regret this alleged incident. The alleged actions of this individual do not reflect the hospital’s standard of care and professionalism. We deeply regret any concern this may cause you and want to support our patients and their families. To help prevent something like this from happening in the future we have terminated this employee, implemented additional hiring controls and retrained our employees on our policies and procedures for accessing patient information," according to the statement.