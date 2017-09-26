Additional UALR degree programs, new business announced

During a press conference Tuesday at Benton Municipal Complex, Mayor David Mattingly, along with University of Arkansas at Little Rock Chancellor Andrew Rogerson, announced that two new degree programs will be offered at UA Little Rock Benton campus.

Paul Staggs, the owner of Splash, also announced during the conference that his company will be constructing a new Benton carwash.

Beginning next fall, students will be able to complete two degree programs — business management and interdisciplinary studies — at the Benton campus.

"Our university's commitment to Saline County is to provide a better pathway to a four-year degree," Rogerson said.

Splash is a family-owned, full-service carwash business. The Benton carwash is based on businesses Stagg viewed in America and in Europe.

Stagg has also recently purchased Razorback Carwash. The business is currently being renovated and scheduled to reopen in about 10 days.

At the conference, Stagg said the property for the carwash is currently under contract, so he did not want to release the location at this time.

More information from the press conference will be included in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier.