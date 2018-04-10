ADE assistant commissioner hired in Benton School District

After more than three decades working in education, Benton School District Assistant Superintendent Lita Gattis announced that she will retire at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

Monday, the Benton School Board approved the hire of Dr. Eric Saunders to take over the assistant superintendent position beginning July 1.

Saunder currently serves as the Arkansas Department of Education assistant commissioner for Research and Technology.

He previously served as ADE’s assistant commissioner for Fiscal and Administrative Services. Before joining ADE in July 2014, Saunders served as superintendent of the East End School District. He also served as principal at Lavaca High School.

Saunders worked as a math teacher and coach at Gentry High School, where he taught various math courses including calculus and Advanced Placement statistics. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Oklahoma State University as well as a Master of Education and a Doctor of Education from Harding University in Searcy. He completed the Arkansas Leadership Academy’s Superintendent Institute and phase one of the Master Principal Program.